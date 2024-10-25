All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 8

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

18. Purdue (1-6, 0-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Antonio Stevens (11) celebrates a call.
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Antonio Stevens (11) celebrates a call during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

There is no hope for the Boilermakers.

17. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) [Last Week:13]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates after a rushing touchdown.
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates after a rushing touchdown with teammates during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This program's fall from grace is insane. Nothing is working for the Scarlet Knights. The defense went from being one of the best in the nation to giving up 35 points against one of the worst teams in the country. Somehow, some way, Rutgers went from being undefeated at 4-0 to being on the verge of being bowl ineligible.

16. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]

Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) stops Wisconsin Badgers running back Tawee Walker (3) for no gain.
Oct 19, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) stops Wisconsin Badgers running back Tawee Walker (3) for no gain during the second quarter at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Jack Lausch went back to being Jack Lausch this week. The defense played well against a Wisconsin offense that was humming coming into this game. The Cats, impressively, held them to 23 points but you can’t expect much from this team when the offense is as inconsistent as they are.

15. UCLA (2-5, 1-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I’m not overly surprised by the Bruins' upset over Rutgers. Throughout the season, UCLA showed the ability to stay competitive with teams like LSU, Penn State, and Minnesota. A win like this was more so when and not if. They caught a faltering Rutgers team at the right time and laid the offensive hammer on them. It was a good win and a step in the right direction for Deshaun Foster's program.

14. USC (3-4, 1-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) walks off the field.
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) walks off the field after Maryland Terrapins defense stopped the offense on downs during the second half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

I’m simply done buying into the USC Trojans. This is an incredibly talented team that does not know how to close games against teams, regardless of how talented their opponent is. That is a very long and very nice way of calling this team an absolute fraud.

13. Maryland (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) scores a game tying touchdown against the Southern California Trojans.
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) scores a game tying touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This was more of a USC loss than a Maryland win, but kudos to the Terrapins for sticking around long enough for USC to implode.

12. Washington (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week:12]

Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers (7) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers (7) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Huskies lost the bye week after the team that embarrassed them (Michigan) got embarrassed by a team that sat at the bottom of these very accurate, prestigious power rankings.

11. Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]

Iowa's Cade McNamara, left, hands off to Kaleb Johnson during the first quarter in the game against Michigan State.
Iowa's Cade McNamara, left, hands off to Kaleb Johnson during the first quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What a letdown week for the Hawkeyes. Coming off of a dominating win against the Washington Huskies, I thought they would do the same thing against Michigan State. Boy, was I wrong. The Iowa offense was dormant, only running 20 plays and accumulating five punts in the first half. Playing behind in the second half, they were forced to throw the ball way more than they’d prefer as Cade McNamara's arm once again proved it was not good enough to dig the Hawkeyes out of a hole. As soon as the Hawkeyes were turning the corner on the year, they crashed into a telephone pole.

10. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim, center, celebrates with the team after the win over Iowa.
Michigan State's Jonathan Kim, center, celebrates with the team after the win over Iowa during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defense played incredibly well, and Aiden Chiles had his best game as a spartan in his very young career. I’m more inclined to chalk this up as an Iowa loss than an MSU win, but you cannot deny the result. The Spartans entered this game as a six-point underdog and won by 12 points.

9. Michigan (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland (18) fights for yardage after a short catch and run against Illinois.
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland (18) fights for yardage after a short catch and run against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

They got bullied up front by Illinois on both sides of the ball. I never thought I’d type that sentence, but the edge this program played with a year ago seemingly disappeared, along with the talent on this team. But thanks to the insane turmoil this week provided, they stay in the top 10.

8. Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) runs after a pass.
Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) runs after a pass during the second quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Big Red were out-coached and out-played by the Indiana Hoosiers. It was an embarrassing loss in THE biggest game of the Matt Rhule era. In a matter of 60 minutes, the Huskers went from potential CFP contenders to potential fraud watchers.

7. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against UCLA.
Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In a turbulent week of football, Minnesota enjoys its bye and remains unscathed in the rock em’ sock em’ sock-robot league that is the Big Ten.

6. Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Oct 19, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday October 19, 2024 at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

I said it last week, but this midseason turnaround from the Wisconsin Badgers is one of the most impressive things I’ve seen all year. I completely counted out the Badgers after Miami Transfer QB Tyler Van Dyke went down with an injury against Alabama. But Luke Fickell, Phil Longo, and backup QB Brayden Locke are thriving, Wisconsin is on a three-game win streak with a point differential of +101. I went on the radio and said, “Luke Fickell is giving me Scott Frost vibes.” That might be the worst take of my career.

5. Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

llinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) reacts after a turnover against the Michigan Wolverines.
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) reacts after a turnover against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Another week, another signature win for Brett Bielema’s group. It was astounding to see the Illini beat Michigan at their own game. They ran the ball down their throats and held the Wolverines to less than 10 points for the first time since 2014. They move down a spot because Indiana is the real deal, but they’ve put themselves in a prime place to be in the college football playoff and a win this week against Oregon will all but guarantee that.

4. Indiana (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Indiana Hoosiers Myles Price (4) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers Myles Price (4) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Windiana is for real. Curt Cignetti is a shoo-in for national coach of the year, and Kurtis Rourke is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. I predicted them to beat the Huskers but did not expect them to dismantle them in the manner they did. Nebraska boasted a legitimate top-20 defense in the country, and Indiana hung 56 points on them. This offense, this coach, this quarterback, and this team are absolutely for real.

3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week 3]

Penn State head football coach, James Franklin stops by the game in Salesianum's 21-7 victory over Appoquinimink, Friday, Oct
Penn State head football coach, James Franklin stops by the game in Salesianum's 21-7 victory over Appoquinimink, Friday, October 18, 2024 at Abesinio Stadium in Wilmington. / Gee Johnson/Special to Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bye week for the Nittany Lions. Hopefully, Penn State has had enough time from their near-upset loss to the USC Trojans and is ready for a challenging game on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers.

2. Ohio State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

The Ohio State Buckeyes host Nebraska on Saturday at Noon ET in a Big Ten matchup on Fox.
The Ohio State Buckeyes host Nebraska on Saturday at Noon ET in a Big Ten matchup on Fox. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A bye week for the Buckeyes was much needed after an emotional loss against the now No. 1 team in the country. Ohio State will look to bounce back as it takes on a Nebraska Cornhuskers team reeling after an embarrassing loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

1. Oregon (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown.
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

They went, they saw, and they dominated. It was an easy day at the office for the Ducks, who vanquished the Purdue Boilermakers 35-0 on the road. After Texas’ loss to Georgia, Oregon is now the top team in the nation, the rightful place for the best team in the Big Ten.

MORE: Nebraska Football Preview: No. 4 Ohio State

MORE: Analytics Preview: Nebraska Football at Ohio State

MORE: Week 9 College Football Matchups to Watch

MORE: I-80 Club: Are We Done Having a Good Time?

MORE: What is Nebraska Facing in Ohio State Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Matt McMaster
MATT MCMASTER

Matt McMaster grew up as a die-hard Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls fan in Skokie, Illinois. Matt's passion for sports led him to a career in broadcasting, where he began announcing high school sports when he was 16. Matt continued to pursue broadcasting by earning an undergraduate degree in broadcasting and sports media at the University of Nebraska. During Matt's final two years of school, he covered the Cornhusker football with Husker Max and hosted his weekend radio show, "The Husker Hour." Matt has now graduated from UNL and is excited to continue to create content with Huskermax!

Home/Football