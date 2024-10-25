Big Ten Game of the Week: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 20 Illinois
Illinois and Oregon are teams that entered the 2024 season with entirely different expectations.
The Ducks were seen as a team that could compete not only for the Big Ten championship but also for the national championship, while Illinois was expected to be in the middle of the pack in the conference. Fast forward seven games and Oregon is the number-one team in the country, while Illinois is ranked 20th and is sitting at 6–1.
The Ducks are No. 1 for the first time since 2012, but their head coach Dan Lanning had a simple response to his team’s new ranking.
“Who cares,” Lanning said.
It is safe to say the Fighting Illini care that they have a chance to knock off the top-ranked team in the country. They have not even had the chance to face the nation's top ranked team since 2007 when they beat Ohio State on the road 28–21. This year’s Fighting Illini are looking to repeat that magic.
The Ducks have several different offensive weapons that can keep a defensive coordinator up at night. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the most experienced starting quarterback in the country and is a Heisman Trophy candidate. His top receiving duo of Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart is a rare combination of speed and skill that most teams do not possess.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has been one of the most efficient passers in the country this season. He has 1,506 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. His ability to keep the ball out of harm’s way is part of the reason Illinois has had so much success this season. Nevertheless, the Illinois defense will have plenty of trouble containing the Ducks on offense, which means Altmyer will need to make a lot of plays himself.
Will this game end up being another win for Oregon on their march toward Indianapolis? Or will it be a landmark victory for Illinois and an announcement that they are also joining the party as a true Big Ten contender?
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 8
MORE: Nebraska Football Preview: No. 4 Ohio State
MORE: Analytics Preview: Nebraska Football at Ohio State
MORE: Week 9 College Football Matchups to Watch
MORE: I-80 Club: Are We Done Having a Good Time?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.