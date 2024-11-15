HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football at USC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Matt Rhule used its second bye week to spice things up in hopes of snapping NU's four-game losing streak after starting 5-1.
Rhule phoned former Houston and West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen to take a look at the struggle Husker offense.
Holgorsen's suggestions was enough for Rhule to demote Marcus Satterfield and elevate Holgorsen to offensive coordinator ahead of Saturday's afternoon battle against USC. A win would be momumental for Nebraska, securing its first berth in a bowl game since 2016. A fourth-straight loss would send the program into further peril and raise further questions in Rhule's second season.
Prediction
Predictor
USC 27-17
Kaleb Henry*
Nebraska 23-21
Austin Jacobsen*
Nebraska 24-7
Eric Hess
USC 34-28
Geoff Exstrom*
USC 27-24
Josh Peterson*
USC 31-17
Joe Hudson*
Nebraska 24-21
ThotDoc*
USC 38-31
Enrique Alvarez-Clary
Nebraska 17-14
Matt McMaster*
USC 27-23
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 21-14
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 28-21
Bob Frady
Nebraska 27-24
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
USC 24-17
Tad Stryker
USC 31-21
Caleb Sisk
USC 31-21
Tanner Johnson*
USC 27-24
Chris Fort
USC 28-20
Jeremy Pernell
The Why
Austin Jacobsen: I have liked Nebraska's chances in this game since the start of the season - I still am curious why USC has always been assumed to be a heavy favorite in the contest. My favoritism may show, but new wrinkles for both offenses will showcase big plays and big mistakes. I would lean towards a more motivated defense making stops when asked, so I'll grant Nebraska a new lease on the year with a win.
Eric Hess: Both teams made some big changes during the bye week. Holgorsen's playcalling gives some rhythm to the Husker's offense while the Blackshirts force some mistakes out of the young USC QB.
Josh Peterson: Nebraska's offense finds more rhythm than it has since September but Jordan Maiava picks up some big plays on the ground and Nebraska wins the game on a walk-off FG.
Joe Hudson: This offense cannot be fixed in two weeks' time. Please prove me wrong, Mr. Holgorsen!
ThotDoc: This score prediction may be more aspirational than reality based given that the Huskers are almost a double digit underdog. But, USC seems more beatable now than at the beginning of the year and has struggled with the rigors of the Big Ten. I'm hoping the new offensive coordinator helps the Huskers be less predictable and more productive. A late field goal by the Huskers is the winning difference.
Enrique Alvarez-Clary: The QB change for USC will trump the OC change for the Huskers.
Cole Stukenholtz: A little juice for the offense with Holgorsen calling plays, Blackshirts struggle early, Huskers give a valiant effort but must play from behind and can't quite get over the hump.
Jay Stockwell: Satterfield's demotion will hopefully remove the offensive constraints. Expect the defense to be inspired as it was in Columbus. This team plays well on the road. Get ready for some excitement from Dana Holgerson as he unleashes Raiola (assuming he is not hurt) on the Coliseum.
Bob Frady: Our long national bowl game nightmare will end with a 28-21 victory over the Men from Troy.
Middle-Aged Ball Coach: Nebraska has the better linemen on both sides. I don't know what else Holgorsen will be doing, but I have to believe that he can help gameplan a way to attack USC's defense with the run, then use RPOs to adjust to their adjustments.
Tad Stryker: Will Holgorsen help the offense play with more confidence and pace? It will look somewhat better, but kicking game problems persist and a critical turnover sets up the Trojans for the game-winning score.
Chris Fort: The Huskers come out with more gusto than they showed against UCLA along with some inventive offensive plays but USC crawls back and wins a close one.
Jeremy Pernell: I'll actually be at the LA Coliseum for this game with my best friend and one of my brothers on a guys trip. Both teams have seen their seasons go off the rails after the calendar flipped to October, so I anticipate having to apologize to them for suggesting we sandwich this game in between trips to Universal Studios and Disneyland.
