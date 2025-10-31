HuskerMax Staff Forecasts a Tight Win for No. 23 USC over Nebraska in Saturday's Blackout Game
The final third of the 2025 Nebraska football season starts off with a bang on Saturday as the Huskers welcome in No. 23 USC for the program's first promoted Blackout Game — an event that has seen varying levels of success over the years.
Following a disastrous road loss to Minnesota a couple of weeks ago, positive vibes are once again bouncing around the program. NU took care of business at home against Northwestern in a game that typically sees Nebraska crumble. More importantly, the University announced a contract extension with head coach Matt Rhule through the 2032 season, confirming stability for a program that hasn't been this aligned in over a decade.
With both the Huskers and Trojans sitting with two losses, Saturday's NBC primetime battle essentially acts as a College Football Playoff elimination game, and the expectation is another tight, one-score game in Memorial Stadium. Ahead of Saturday's Blackout, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their official predictions. For the time this season, the group has the Huskers' opponent winning with a 32-28 USC win as the average score.
It was another great showing from the field last week, with the average score differential being only 9.5 points off the actual 28-21 NU win. As a result, there were three winners for the first time this season: Geoff Exstrom (24-21 NU), Tad Stryker (28-17 NU), and David Max (24-21 NU).
2025 Closest Predictors by Week
- Week 1 vs. Cincinnati: Bob Frady
- Week 2 vs. Akron: Jay Stockwell
- Week 3 vs. Houston Christian: Bob Frady & Jay Stockwell
- Week 4 vs. Michigan: Cole Stukenholtz & Chris Fort
- Week 6 vs. Michigan State: ThotDoc
- Week 7 at Maryland: Cole Stukenholtz
- Week 8 at Minnesota: Jeremy Pernell
- Week 9 vs. Northwestern: Geoff Exstrom, Tad Stryker & David Max
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.
Prediction
Predictor
USC 38-24
Kaleb Henry
USC 34-17
Geoff Exstrom*
USC 31-24
Spencer Schubert
USC 35-20
Jeremy Pernell*
Nebraska 35-31
ThotDoc*
USC 29-25
Matt McMaster
USC 32-27
Mike Cavallo
USC 38-31
Tad Stryker*
USC 34-31
Eric Hess
Nebraska 30-28
Cole Stukenholtz**
Nebraska 35-31
Jan Mudder
USC 34-28
Jay Stockwell**
Nebraska 34-33
Bob Frady**
Nebraska 31-28
David Max*
USC 41-34
Chris Fort
USC 31-27
Jared Hall
USC 38-35
Mike Delaware
USC 34-21
Kyle Byers
Nebraska 28-24
Connor Kavulak
USC 35-27
Adam Carriker
The Why
Spencer Schubert: The Trojans are by far the best passing team Nebraska will have faced this season, which will really put the highly-touted pass defense to the test. NU will try to control the time of possession, but with an already inferior line even more banged up with the Prochaska injury, it's likely too much to overcome.
Jeremy Pernell: USC comes to Lincoln with one of the most potent - and balanced - offenses in the country. The Trojans are fifth nationally in scoring (42.4 ppg), while leading the nation in passing (326.1 ypg), total offense (530 ypg), and yards per play (7.89). They also rush the ball for 203.9 ypg (23rd nationally) and average 5.90 ypc (7th). Both teams are going to try and establish the run, and USC's defense is susceptible to a physical, downhill run game. I just don't trust an underachieving - and now depleted - Husker O-line to take advantage of it.
On the flip side, Nebraska's defense continues to struggle stopping the run and is now 90th in the country, giving up 156.5 ypg, and is allowing teams to average 4.67 ypc (106th). It'd take a monumental effort for the Huskers to beat USC. I don't think they will. The offense is too inconsistent, and I don't think the Husker defense can contain the Trojan offense for four quarters.
ThotDoc: USC brings an explosive offense and a suspect secondary to a November night game in Lincoln. The Trojans historically have played more poorly on the road in Big Ten tilts. Let's pick a favorite score from yesteryear and hope for the first victory over a ranked team in forever.
Mike Cavallo: USC is favored, but Nebraska’s home-field edge and defensive strengths could keep it close. USC’s defensive pass rush is going to play a major factor in this matchup, as Nebraska allows 3.6 sacks per game, which could be a problem for Dylan Raiola.
Tad Stryker: Memorial Stadium will be rocking, and the Huskers will play their hearts out, but the Trojans have a bunch of five-star players, and their advantage in the trenches will offset a big play by NU's kicking game. Jayden Maiava narrowly wins the battle of Pacific Islander quarterbacks over Dylan Raiola. Unless Emmett Johnson goes crazy and the Huskers pile up more than 200 net yards rushing, they won't pull off the upset.
Eric Hess: USC gets up early but Nebraska hangs around. More big plays from the special teams and Emmett Johnson keep it close but the Huskers lose another game to a ranked team.
Cole Stukenholtz: Call it blackout vibes, call it travel struggles for the Trojans, whatever the reason, Nebraska gets it done as the underdog. Ceyair Wright has another big game against his former school, special teams plays a big factor, and Dylan Raiola sets Kyle Cunanan up for a last-minute game-winner.
Jan Mudder: Home field advantage, special teams, better tackling, and more physicality in the trenches will be the difference.
Jay Stockwell: For Nebraska to win, it will have to do something it hasn't done: Play a complete game. SMQ will be rooting for the boys, but I think USC and Lincoln Riley get it done.
Bob Frady: Because I am an optimist.
David Max: It has been on my bucket list to get the first win against USC since I went to medical school there in the 80s, and the tie that should have been a win in 1970. I thought we were going to get it done at the Holiday Bowl, but Barney Cotton and company came up short. Let's see if we can play four quarters of mistake-free football and protect the quarterback.
Adam Carriker: Games are won and lost in the trenches.
