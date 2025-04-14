HuskerMax Today: Spring Football, Transfer Portal, Husker Baseball
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry are back to discuss the latest in the world of the Huskers.
The guys dig into the latest from Nebraska spring football, including the upcoming transfer portal window. They also look specifically at a few positions: running backs, offensive line, wide receivers, and the secondary.
The conversation shifts to the basketball court and what Fred Hoiberg has added this offseason. Finally, the two look at where Husker baseball is and what is still attainable for Will Bolt's squad.
Watch the show below.
