Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly Take Big Ten Weekly Honors
An undefeated start to the season brings with it some conference honors.
Nebraska volleyball's Rebekah Allick and Bergen Reilly have received Big Ten Conference honors for their peromances to open the season. Allick has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week while Reilly is the Big Ten Setter of the Week.
This is the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor of Allick's career. She was named Best Middle Blocker and Most Valuable Player at the season-opening AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville, Ky., after 11 kills and 12 blocks in a 3-1 win over No. 9 Kentucky. She also hit .667 in the match. Allick averaged 2.40 kills and 1.90 blocks per set with a .415 hitting percentage in the Huskers' three wins against Kentucky, A&M-Corpus Christi and TCU.
Reilly is now up to five Big Ten Setter of the Week honors in her career. She led the Huskers to three victories with 10.73 assists per set and 3.18 digs per set. Reilly was named Best Setter at the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville, Ky., as she led the Huskers to a 3-1 win over No. 9 Kentucky with 39 assists and 11 digs. Reilly had three double-doubles on the week, including 43 assists and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over TCU. Reilly also set a career high with five service aces in a sweep of A&M-Corpus Christi, as she opened the match on a 10-0 run at the service line. Overall, Reilly set the Huskers to a .286 hitting percentage in the three wins.
Nebraska is on the for an ACC battle Tuesday. The Huskers take on SMU in Dallas at 7 p.m. CDT. The match will be televised on ACC Network and can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.
