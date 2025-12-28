Do the Huskers Have a Shot vs. Utah? Here's Adam Carriker's Preview and Prediction

Will Nebraska football upset the Utah Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl? Adam Carriker gives an honest answer. If so, what would that game look like for the Huskers? Kyle Whittingham is now Michigan's head coach, and Carriker says that helps Nebraska.



Watch and listen below, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam Carriker now believes that Nebraska versus Utah just got a lot more interesting. Kyle Whittingham is now Michigan’s head coach, and the Utes are missing their two starting offensive tackles, both projected first-round picks, and the Utes are also missing their two starting defensive ends, which includes another potential top NFL draft pick,



Also, just how motivated will Utah actually be to play in this game now? On the other side of the coin nearly 75% of Nebraska’s team is freshman and sophomores. All but a few of Nebraska’s receiving yards this year were caught by freshmen and sophomores, and 16 of the 27 players who played a majority of the snaps on defense for the Blackshirts this year are freshmen or sophomores. To Adam, that means they’re going to be excited to play in this ball game because sometimes when you’re young and dumb, you just don’t know any better and everything excites you. Carriker makes sure to point out that he was not only young and dumb once, but he’s still pretty young and definitely dumb right now so he can say things like this.

Could there be a lot of youthful mistakes and some potential ugly football for Nebraska? Yes. But the difference is hopefully unlike at the end of the season Nebraska’s players will actually know what the calls are in the huddle so they have a chance to do what they’re supposed to do and they will play like their hair is on fire in this ball game with a chance to play against a top 15 team Unlike what Matt Rhule said about the end of the season where he said the Huskers were not giving 100% effort.

There will assuredly be some ugly football in this game due to some of the new coaches and a lot of new faces as far as players go. With Utah they have a lot of opt-outs and injuries. Nebraska has some opt-outs and injuries as well, but not nearly as many as Utah. Nebraska has a bunch of youth on their team. Both sides have a bunch of new coaches. What may make this game interesting is which team decides it wants to be there and which team feels like their coach abandoned them. One might ask, will it even matter? Because Utah may just be that much better than Nebraska right now.

Tune in to hear Adam’s four keys to this game. Some of them are directly related to the players and some of them are directly related to Matt Rhule. One thing Adam discovered during his preparation for this show is that Utah is 112th in the country at stopping the run and teams have effectively moved the ball on them this year. Keep in mind Utah gives up an average of 18 points, a game and scores an average of 41 points a game. But, if Nebraska can start fast like they have the whole year and actually score in the red zone and possibly hold Utah to field goals in the red zone, something Nebraska has not done well this year, Nebraska may actually have a chance.

Tune in to enjoy some hilarity at the start of the show and to hear Adam’s preview and prediction. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!

