The Huskers ended their four-game losing streak with a dominant win over Rutgers. After leaving New Jersey, where they faced the Big Ten's least talented team, they now turn their attention to the Big Ten's most talented team – Ohio State. However, this Buckeye squad is far from what was expected in the preseason. A game once viewed as a sure loss three months (and three weeks) ago is now winnable.

A seventh win for Nebraska would mark progress over the 2025 season. It would also end another losing streak, the decade-long run of losses to ranked opponents. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will still be the best player on the field Saturday (and, in my opinion, on any field), but Matt Rhule and Nebraska can make a statement and build momentum heading into a Black Friday showdown with Iowa.

Anthony Colandrea

In the first game of the Glenn Thomas era, Anthony Colandrea delivered one of his best games as a Husker. ESPN’s QBR metric gave him his second-highest rating of the season, trailing only the North Dakota game. Colandrea’s overall EPA per play and success rate were the season’s second-highest (both higher marks came against Bowling Green). Even against a poor defense, the run-first offense helps Anthony Colandrea be more effective as a passer. In games without Rule, Colandrea was the main source of rushing and passing production for the Huskers. Allowing him to focus on one element of the game makes him more effective at both.

Anthony Colandrea vs Luke Fahey EPA | Arbitrary Analytics

Missing Sayin

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin had a scorching start to this season. On an EPA-per-dropback basis, he ranks as the fifth-best quarterback on Game on Paper. Ohio State has been without its leading signal-caller since a fourth-quarter injury against Indiana. He was replaced by Luke Fahey, who has been a significant drop-off for the Buckeyes.

Fahey doesn’t qualify for the leaderboards on Game on Paper, but if he did, he’d be the 72nd-ranked quarterback based on EPA per dropback (0.06). His passing success rate would rank 30th nationally. Still very good, but a significant drop from Sayin, who was graded the country’s second-best quarterback by success rate. A low EPA but high success rate indicates he’s consistently making good plays for his team, but big, explosive plays are rare.

Fahey is good, as anyone would be with a weapon like Jeremiah Smith, but he’s far from the elite quarterback that Julian Sayin is.

Establishing the Run

Glenn Thomas quickly ingratiated himself with Nebraska fans against Rutgers. The Huskers opened the game by leaning heavily on the run game. While the game script worked in his favor, with Nebraska holding a big lead, he called the second-most run plays in Nebraska's games this season.

The Huskers are highly unlikely to be playing with such a lead in this game, but they shouldn’t abandon the run game. Jamal Rule is a punishing runner who will be hard to tackle as the game goes on.

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The Blackshirts also need to stay fresh to stop Jeremiah Smith, especially with depth diminished by injuries. The Blackshirts can’t be expected to defend 70+ plays as they did against Oregon. Nebraska should chew clock by running the ball and ensure its defense can still play hard late in the game. This season, Ohio State is 1-3 when its opponent gains 100 yards on the ground.

Nebraska rushing stats 2026 | Arbitrary Analytics

A Legendary Rusher (in name only)

Ohio State’s ground game is led by Bo Jackson (no relation to the football and baseball legend). Jackson is the Buckeyes' bell cow back, ranking third in the Big Ten in both carries and yards. While he’s solid by traditional metrics, advanced metrics rate him lower. He ranks 140th nationally in EPA per carry and 96th in success rate (Game on Paper ranks 150 qualifying ball carriers).

Rob Aurich said he wants to hold opponents to under 3.1 yards per carry. Only one team has managed to hold Jackson to so few yards per carry – Indiana. The Hoosiers boast the Big Ten’s best run defense in yards per game and yards per carry. But the Blackshirts aren’t far behind, holding opponents to under 100 yards per game this season.

Ohio State Rushing Stats 2026 | Arbitrary Analytics

X Factor

Andrew Marshall versus Jeremiah Smith was set to be a clash of potential first-round picks. However, Marshall is out for the year with a stress fracture, leaving the Blackshirts to cover Smith by committee. Danny Odem will likely handle most of the work against the superstar, but Ohio State lines him up across the field, giving every defensive back a chance to cover him. Odem is the Huskers’ eighth-highest-ranked recruit in the 247Sports grading era. He’s still a freshman, so covering Jeremiah Smith will be a tall task.

The Buckeyes are strong defensively, but not as strong as the Blackshirts. It will be a big challenge for Glenn Thomas as he calls plays in his second game for the Huskers. The Buckeyes’ defense ranks in the top quarter of all college football teams this season across all advanced metrics. Points may be hard to come by for both teams.

Even with Julian Sayin's injury, Ohio State remains a much more talented team than Nebraska. The Blackshirts are also very shorthanded on defense, with Jahsear Whittington and Owen Chambliss joining Marshall on the injury list. My model favors Nebraska by a narrow margin, 25.3-25.0, which is within the range of home-field advantage. However, I’m personally not as confident. I think the Huskers will defend well, but stopping Jeremiah Smith for an entire game is a tall ask for anyone. Ultimately, I think this game ends like the Indiana game for the Huskers, with the visitors making just a few more plays. My pick is Ohio State 24-17.

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