Huskers Coach Matt Rhule Reveals Reason for Penalty: ‘I’m Here to Fight for Nebraska
Matt Rhule was mad and made sure everyone knew it.
Rhule believed that as long as he stayed on the white line separating the field from the sideline, he could slam his headset down without getting penalized.
So, in the fourth quarter on Saturday, with Nebraska up by two scores, that’s exactly what he did after a holding call on wide receiver Jahmal Banks nullified Emmett Johnson’s first-down run.
"Yeah, I got a flag," Rhule said before the Huskers left Ross-Ade Stadium with a 28-10 win against Purdue. "I threw my headset and I was on the white. So I was under the impression on the white. I could throw my headset. He said the referee said I looked at him. So he knew I was, you know, I was upset. Obviously, he didn't throw the flag. So I was, I was just mad, you know, S,o I'm not here to complain about officials. I'll turn them in. I'll get the responses on Monday or Sunday.
"I think we had a tough go of it last week. And you know what, here's what I know. Someone's gonna have to start the fight for Nebraska. Alright, so I'm here to fight for Nebraska. And so Troy, you know, Troy does our ad will fight for Nebraska in that way. But you know, I wanted, I wanted to, I wanted the fellows to see me out there fighting for them today. And so, you know, I think that's my third penalty ever."
There was no questioning the fact that Rhule was frustrated with the officials, first for flagging Banks, and earlier for penalizing tight end Thomas Fidone II for holding on a key play. That play, a fourth-and-3 pass from Dylan Raiola to Rahmir Johnson, resulted in a 22-yard catch and run to the end zone, but was wiped out by the call.
The biggest difference that was obvious at that moment was that Rhule was going to fight for this team no matter what.
The head coach brought the energy to West Lafayette that Scott Frost was missing the previous two trips.
Before the game started, Rhule had the Huskers form a large circle. He then called a few players to the middle in pairs, having them face off in one-on-one collisions.
Rhule has turned the program around in a hurry to the point where his players playing for the joy of competition.
“People can spend all their time trying to think what we’re not,” Rhule said. “I choose to see what we are.”
He hammered his hand on the table four times after saying that to stress that Nebraska has made steady, gradual progress.
“We went on the road after a devastating loss last week,” he said. “And we found a way to win. And I couldn’t be prouder. It wasn’t the best football. We have a lot to fix. But I’m proud of the heart of that team.”