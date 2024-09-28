All Huskers

Big Ten Football Week 5 Capsules: Nebraska Runs Past Purdue, Michigan Survives Minnesota

The Big Ten Conference has six AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Five of the season. All six of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.

Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs the ball against Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Winston Berglund (20) and defensive back Markevious Brown (1) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs the ball against Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Winston Berglund (20) and defensive back Markevious Brown (1) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies at SHI Stadium.
Sep 27, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rutgers 21, Washington 18

Rutgers is 4-0 for the first time in more than a decade after getting a walk-off field goal from Grady Gross to top Washington. The Huskies fall to 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten).

Washington out-gained Rutgers 521-299. The Scarlet Knights were led by the rushing attack of Kyle Monogai, who ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Husky running back Jonah Coleman ran for 148 yards on 16 carries while Will Rogers threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

Saturday

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock (5) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against Purdue.
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock (5) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Nebraska 28, Purdue 10

Nebraska used three-straight scoring drives and a pick-six, all after halftime, to run away from Purdue in West Lafayette. The Huskers are now 3-1 while the Boilermakers fall to 1-3.

The teams combined for 24 accepted penalties for 259 yards. Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola was 7-for-27 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown. Jacory Barney Jr. had 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the rushing attack.

Scarlet Knight QB Hudso Card was 18-for-25 for 174 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) rushes in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Sep 28, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) rushes in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

No. 12 Michigan 27, Minnesota 24

Minnesota scored 21 points in the fourth quarter but No. 12 Michigan held on to move to 4-1 and retain the Little Brown Jug. The Golden Gophers fall to 2-3 and 0-2 in league play.

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji was just 10-of-18 for 86 yards through the air, adding one touchdown and one interception. Kalel Mullings led the Wolverine attack with 111 yards and two touchdown on the ground.

It was the opposite in production for Minnesota, who managed just 38 yards on the ground. QB Max Brosmer threw for 258 yards, tossing a touchdown and an interception.

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) celebrate after a defensive stop.
Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) celebrate after a defensive stop against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana 42, Maryland 28

For the first time since 1967, the Indiana Hoosiers are 5-0. The home side pulled away from Maryland with 14 points in each of the final three quarters. The Terrapins fall to 3-2 (0-2 Big Ten).

Hoosier QB Kurtis Rourke threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Son Lawton added 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The Terrapins got 289 yards and a touchdown through the air from quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. Roman Hemby ran the ball 10 times for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Wisconsin at No. 13 USC at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Peacock

No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC

No. 8 Oregon at UCLA at 10 p.m. CDT on FOX

Iowa and Northwestern are not in action this week.

