Big Ten Football Week 5 Capsules: Nebraska Runs Past Purdue, Michigan Survives Minnesota
The Big Ten Conference has six AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Five of the season. All six of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.
Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
Rutgers 21, Washington 18
Rutgers is 4-0 for the first time in more than a decade after getting a walk-off field goal from Grady Gross to top Washington. The Huskies fall to 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten).
Washington out-gained Rutgers 521-299. The Scarlet Knights were led by the rushing attack of Kyle Monogai, who ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Husky running back Jonah Coleman ran for 148 yards on 16 carries while Will Rogers threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
Saturday
Nebraska 28, Purdue 10
Nebraska used three-straight scoring drives and a pick-six, all after halftime, to run away from Purdue in West Lafayette. The Huskers are now 3-1 while the Boilermakers fall to 1-3.
The teams combined for 24 accepted penalties for 259 yards. Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola was 7-for-27 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown. Jacory Barney Jr. had 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the rushing attack.
Scarlet Knight QB Hudso Card was 18-for-25 for 174 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception.
No. 12 Michigan 27, Minnesota 24
Minnesota scored 21 points in the fourth quarter but No. 12 Michigan held on to move to 4-1 and retain the Little Brown Jug. The Golden Gophers fall to 2-3 and 0-2 in league play.
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji was just 10-of-18 for 86 yards through the air, adding one touchdown and one interception. Kalel Mullings led the Wolverine attack with 111 yards and two touchdown on the ground.
It was the opposite in production for Minnesota, who managed just 38 yards on the ground. QB Max Brosmer threw for 258 yards, tossing a touchdown and an interception.
Indiana 42, Maryland 28
For the first time since 1967, the Indiana Hoosiers are 5-0. The home side pulled away from Maryland with 14 points in each of the final three quarters. The Terrapins fall to 3-2 (0-2 Big Ten).
Hoosier QB Kurtis Rourke threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Son Lawton added 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
The Terrapins got 289 yards and a touchdown through the air from quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. Roman Hemby ran the ball 10 times for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Wisconsin at No. 13 USC at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Peacock
No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC
No. 8 Oregon at UCLA at 10 p.m. CDT on FOX
Iowa and Northwestern are not in action this week.
