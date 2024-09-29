Nebraska Volleyball’s Taylor Landfair Posts Breakout Performance Against UCLA Bruins
Playing is never guaranteed even if you are a former Big Ten Player of the Year.
Taylor Landfair had been waiting for her breakout match with the Nebraska Huskers since transferring from Minnesota over the summer. She showed out on Friday night against the UCLA Bruins notching a season-high 13 kills on 29 swings for a .414 hitting percentage off the bench.
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team defeated the UCLA Bruins, 3-1 (25-22, 25-10, 23-25, 25-22) on a historic night in Lincoln.
"Nothing is ever guaranteed at Nebraska and it shoudn't be," Landfair said on Friday nightl. "So just making sure that when I am in, just taking advantage of it. Coach always says be the game changer so that's my mindset just beause I am playing for these guys and I just care about them so much."
MORE: Gallery: Huskers Get Hard Fought 4-Set Win Over UCLA
Nebraska head coach John Cook, who won his 700th match at Nebraska, turned to Landfair because Harper Murray and Merritt Beason were both struggling to get kills. She replaced Lindsay Krause during the first set.
"I thought she took some aggressive swings and did a really nice job," Cook said. "She got a couple of really big blocks we needed."
As far as playing time moving forward.
"I don't know," Cook said. "We'll see."
As a three-time All-Big Ten First Team honoree with the Golden Gophers, Landfair is no stranger to the strength of the conference. She just has to prepare in a different way now.
"I just think it's a different atmosphere, especially at Devaney. It's just so much louder and so much more energy," she said. "I just really appreciate that but then, also, I think just being with a completely different team I have to adjust to the Nebraska way of volleyball and just kind of not looking at the past and just looking on to the future."
The Huskers now look ahead to Sunday's match against the No. 20 USC Trojans at 6:30 p.m. CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match will be televised on the Big Ten Network, with audio coverage from the Huskers Radio Network.
