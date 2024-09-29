Nebraska Football Favored by a Touchdown Over Rutgers in Early Betting Lines
For the sixth time this season, Nebraska football has been set as an early favorite by sports bettors.
Early betting lines posted on Sunday have Nebraska listed as a 6 1/2 point favorite for their home matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday The Huskers have been favorites in each of their first six contests this season.
Nebraska (4-1, 1-1 B1G) is coming off of a 28-10 victory in their first road game of the season, taking down Purdue after a sluggish first half. The Huskers were unable to score, tied with the Boilermakers 0-0 heading into halftime. Despite the slow start, NU covered the early-line spread of nine points and the final spread of ten points.
The Huskers and Boilermakers failed to cover the over/under in the contest, as the early line was set at 50 1/2 points. It is the first time in 2024 that Nebraska was unable to cover the total points scored.
The Nebraska and Rutgers over/under point total for Saturday is set at 43 1/2 points. Other sports books are not as favorable for Nebraska's touchdown advantage, setting the Huskers as only six point favorites.
The Huskers and Scarlet Knights were each receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 entering last week, as both teams exited their conference game with a victory. Rutgers (4-0, 1-0 B1G) handled Big Ten newcomer Washington 21-18 on Friday night, giving the Scarlet Knights back-to-back signature three-point wins in the early stretch.
Nebraska was receiving some Associated Press Top 25 votes last week after being ranked before their overtime loss to Illinois in week five.
The Huskers have been a solid betting favorite this season, covering the spread in four of their first five games while knocking down the over/under in each game except for the Purdue matchup. It is the first time this season that Nebraska has not been favored by seven points or more.
Nebraska and Rutgers will battle on Saturday in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CDT with television coverage on FS1.
