How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Rutgers on PFF
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Rob Aurich's defense came to play.
Despite being without starters Andrew Marshall, Owen Chambliss, Anthony Jones, and Dwayne McDougle, NU received quality contributions from depth pieces across the board, helping pitch its first shutout of a conference opponent since joining the Big Ten.
In total, 27 defenders saw action in Nebraska's 31-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades according to Pro Football Focus. (Offensive grades can be found here.)
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Lenhardt
4th
29
85.2
77.7
67.7
-
79.9
Nwaneri
3rd
27
55.4
-
55.1
60.0
54.4
Stoudmire
6th
23
55.2
26.4
66.1
-
58.2
Ochoa
3rd
22
77.2
78.6
62.0
-
76.2
Pietrzak
2nd
21
64.3
-
56.5
60.0
62.6
Whittington
3rd
21
57.5
71.9
74.0
-
66.6
Van Poppel
4th
17
45.2
-
65.3
-
39.3
Terry
2nd
9
36.4
16.2
68.5
-
39.2
Goldman
4th
9
46.5
16.6
65.6
-
48.7
Berymon
1st
6
59.5
69.7
67.2
-
65.7
Simpson
2nd
4
-
-
-
-
-
Hoffken
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
Lefotu
4th
2
-
-
-
-
-
Parrott
5th
1
-
-
-
-
-
McGahee
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Defensive Line
It was a rather vanilla day for the Huskers on defense, partially due to injuries and partially because Aurich seemed to recognize that his unit was capable of going blow for blow with Rutgers in base sets.
The Huskers allowed just 101 rushing yards to the Scarlet Knights on 33 attempts, an average of 3.1 yards per carry. When Rutgers attempted to go through the air, the Blackshirts were even better. While NU recorded just nine quarterback pressures, the defensive line accounted for seven of them and both of Nebraska's sacks.
The unit's performance becomes even more impressive considering two of its best line-of-scrimmage defenders were hurt. UCLA transfer Anthony Jones wore street clothes throughout the game, while Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington suffered an injury in the first half.
In his homecoming to the East Coast, senior edge Cam Lenhardt recorded the defensive line's highest overall grade. He finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss, while junior edge Jordan Ochoa recorded his second sack of 2026. With Whittington's availability for Ohio State still unknown, it's worth noting that he has now recorded 5½ sacks in 10 games.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Shavers
3rd
45
63.9
70.2
69.9
86.0
79.6
Foster
3rd
35
69.4
61.2
60.0
57.0
65.5
Merritt
2nd
18
65.8
42.3
57.9
61.0
64.4
Linebacker
Without Chambliss, NU's linebacker rotation was short. Still, that's largely been the case all year, and the group continued to play well in Week 11.
Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers led the team in tackles with 10 while also adding two pressures, half a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection. For his effort, he earned the third-highest overall grade among Nebraska defenders who saw the field.
Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster played 35 snaps and added another six tackles to his season total. He and Shavers were targeted a combined six times, allowing just three receptions for 10 total yards.
Though Dawson Merritt didn't grade exceptionally well in any category, his 18 snaps against Rutgers helped give NU's veterans a breather. Expect him to continue earning a bigger role for the remainder of the year, as he'll likely be a player the Huskers depend on more in 2027 and beyond, assuming they're able to retain him over the offseason.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Odem
1st
49
74.7
79.8
-
67.2
70.8
Benning
3rd
47
57.5
61.0
60.0
72.5
67.0
Conn
4th
45
76.9
84.0
-
65.4
71.6
Jones
3rd
41
61.5
27.6
-
60.4
61.2
Evans
4th
38
56.7
38.8
-
64.3
62.5
Charles
4th
11
69.2
76.2
-
89.7
90.8
Rhett
4th
8
71.4
77.4
-
61.0
69.8
Shiggs
3rd
4
-
-
-
-
-
Guthrie
3rd
4
-
-
-
-
-
Defensive Back
Former five-star recruit Danny Odem replaced an injured Andrew Marshall and, by all accounts, played well. His 49 snaps were the most of any Husker defender Saturday, and Odem didn't allow a catch in his first collegiate start.
Nebraska's secondary allowed the Scarlet Knights to complete just 4 of 9 passes targeted at them. Those completions resulted in only 32 total yards, while the secondary also came away with two interceptions.
Caleb Benning continues to see his stock rise after finishing with four tackles, one for loss, and an interception he returned for 39 yards. Jeremiah Charles picked off the other pass. Despite playing just 11 snaps, Charles finished with team-high coverage (89.7) and overall grades (90.8).
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.