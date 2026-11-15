How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Rutgers on PFF



Rob Aurich's defense came to play.



Despite being without starters Andrew Marshall, Owen Chambliss, Anthony Jones, and Dwayne McDougle, NU received quality contributions from depth pieces across the board, helping pitch its first shutout of a conference opponent since joining the Big Ten.



In total, 27 defenders saw action in Nebraska's 31-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades according to Pro Football Focus. (Offensive grades can be found here.)

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Lenhardt 4th 29 85.2 77.7 67.7 - 79.9 Nwaneri 3rd 27 55.4 - 55.1 60.0 54.4 Stoudmire 6th 23 55.2 26.4 66.1 - 58.2 Ochoa 3rd 22 77.2 78.6 62.0 - 76.2 Pietrzak 2nd 21 64.3 - 56.5 60.0 62.6 Whittington 3rd 21 57.5 71.9 74.0 - 66.6 Van Poppel 4th 17 45.2 - 65.3 - 39.3 Terry 2nd 9 36.4 16.2 68.5 - 39.2 Goldman 4th 9 46.5 16.6 65.6 - 48.7 Berymon 1st 6 59.5 69.7 67.2 - 65.7 Simpson 2nd 4 - - - - - Hoffken 3rd 2 - - - - - Lefotu 4th 2 - - - - - Parrott 5th 1 - - - - - McGahee 3rd 1 - - - - -

Defensive Line

It was a rather vanilla day for the Huskers on defense, partially due to injuries and partially because Aurich seemed to recognize that his unit was capable of going blow for blow with Rutgers in base sets.

The Huskers allowed just 101 rushing yards to the Scarlet Knights on 33 attempts, an average of 3.1 yards per carry. When Rutgers attempted to go through the air, the Blackshirts were even better. While NU recorded just nine quarterback pressures, the defensive line accounted for seven of them and both of Nebraska's sacks.

The unit's performance becomes even more impressive considering two of its best line-of-scrimmage defenders were hurt. UCLA transfer Anthony Jones wore street clothes throughout the game, while Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington suffered an injury in the first half.

In his homecoming to the East Coast, senior edge Cam Lenhardt recorded the defensive line's highest overall grade. He finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss, while junior edge Jordan Ochoa recorded his second sack of 2026. With Whittington's availability for Ohio State still unknown, it's worth noting that he has now recorded 5½ sacks in 10 games.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Shavers 3rd 45 63.9 70.2 69.9 86.0 79.6 Foster 3rd 35 69.4 61.2 60.0 57.0 65.5 Merritt 2nd 18 65.8 42.3 57.9 61.0 64.4

Linebacker

Without Chambliss, NU's linebacker rotation was short. Still, that's largely been the case all year, and the group continued to play well in Week 11.

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Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers led the team in tackles with 10 while also adding two pressures, half a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection. For his effort, he earned the third-highest overall grade among Nebraska defenders who saw the field.

Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster played 35 snaps and added another six tackles to his season total. He and Shavers were targeted a combined six times, allowing just three receptions for 10 total yards.

Though Dawson Merritt didn't grade exceptionally well in any category, his 18 snaps against Rutgers helped give NU's veterans a breather. Expect him to continue earning a bigger role for the remainder of the year, as he'll likely be a player the Huskers depend on more in 2027 and beyond, assuming they're able to retain him over the offseason.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Odem 1st 49 74.7 79.8 - 67.2 70.8 Benning 3rd 47 57.5 61.0 60.0 72.5 67.0 Conn 4th 45 76.9 84.0 - 65.4 71.6 Jones 3rd 41 61.5 27.6 - 60.4 61.2 Evans 4th 38 56.7 38.8 - 64.3 62.5 Charles 4th 11 69.2 76.2 - 89.7 90.8 Rhett 4th 8 71.4 77.4 - 61.0 69.8 Shiggs 3rd 4 - - - - - Guthrie 3rd 4 - - - - -

Defensive Back

Former five-star recruit Danny Odem replaced an injured Andrew Marshall and, by all accounts, played well. His 49 snaps were the most of any Husker defender Saturday, and Odem didn't allow a catch in his first collegiate start.

Nebraska's secondary allowed the Scarlet Knights to complete just 4 of 9 passes targeted at them. Those completions resulted in only 32 total yards, while the secondary also came away with two interceptions.

Caleb Benning continues to see his stock rise after finishing with four tackles, one for loss, and an interception he returned for 39 yards. Jeremiah Charles picked off the other pass. Despite playing just 11 snaps, Charles finished with team-high coverage (89.7) and overall grades (90.8).

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