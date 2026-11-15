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How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Rutgers on PFF

Nebraska held a Big Ten opponent scoreless for the first time since joining the conference.
Trevor Tarr|
Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers led all Husker defenders with 10 total tackles against Rutgers.
Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers led all Husker defenders with 10 total tackles against Rutgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Nebraska CornhuskersRutgers Scarlet Knights


Rob Aurich's defense came to play.

Despite being without starters Andrew Marshall, Owen Chambliss, Anthony Jones, and Dwayne McDougle, NU received quality contributions from depth pieces across the board, helping pitch its first shutout of a conference opponent since joining the Big Ten.

In total, 27 defenders saw action in Nebraska's 31-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades according to Pro Football Focus. (Offensive grades can be found here.)

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Lenhardt

4th

29

85.2

77.7

67.7

-

79.9

Nwaneri

3rd

27

55.4

-

55.1

60.0

54.4

Stoudmire

6th

23

55.2

26.4

66.1

-

58.2

Ochoa

3rd

22

77.2

78.6

62.0

-

76.2

Pietrzak

2nd

21

64.3

-

56.5

60.0

62.6

Whittington

3rd

21

57.5

71.9

74.0

-

66.6

Van Poppel

4th

17

45.2

-

65.3

-

39.3

Terry

2nd

9

36.4

16.2

68.5

-

39.2

Goldman

4th

9

46.5

16.6

65.6

-

48.7

Berymon

1st

6

59.5

69.7

67.2

-

65.7

Simpson

2nd

4

-

-

-

-

-

Hoffken

3rd

2

-

-

-

-

-

Lefotu

4th

2

-

-

-

-

-

Parrott

5th

1

-

-

-

-

-

McGahee

3rd

1

-

-

-

-

-

Defensive Line

It was a rather vanilla day for the Huskers on defense, partially due to injuries and partially because Aurich seemed to recognize that his unit was capable of going blow for blow with Rutgers in base sets.

The Huskers allowed just 101 rushing yards to the Scarlet Knights on 33 attempts, an average of 3.1 yards per carry. When Rutgers attempted to go through the air, the Blackshirts were even better. While NU recorded just nine quarterback pressures, the defensive line accounted for seven of them and both of Nebraska's sacks.

The unit's performance becomes even more impressive considering two of its best line-of-scrimmage defenders were hurt. UCLA transfer Anthony Jones wore street clothes throughout the game, while Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington suffered an injury in the first half.

In his homecoming to the East Coast, senior edge Cam Lenhardt recorded the defensive line's highest overall grade. He finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss, while junior edge Jordan Ochoa recorded his second sack of 2026. With Whittington's availability for Ohio State still unknown, it's worth noting that he has now recorded 5½ sacks in 10 games.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Shavers

3rd

45

63.9

70.2

69.9

86.0

79.6

Foster

3rd

35

69.4

61.2

60.0

57.0

65.5

Merritt

2nd

18

65.8

42.3

57.9

61.0

64.4

Linebacker

Without Chambliss, NU's linebacker rotation was short. Still, that's largely been the case all year, and the group continued to play well in Week 11.

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Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers led the team in tackles with 10 while also adding two pressures, half a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection. For his effort, he earned the third-highest overall grade among Nebraska defenders who saw the field.

Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster played 35 snaps and added another six tackles to his season total. He and Shavers were targeted a combined six times, allowing just three receptions for 10 total yards.

Though Dawson Merritt didn't grade exceptionally well in any category, his 18 snaps against Rutgers helped give NU's veterans a breather. Expect him to continue earning a bigger role for the remainder of the year, as he'll likely be a player the Huskers depend on more in 2027 and beyond, assuming they're able to retain him over the offseason.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Odem

1st

49

74.7

79.8

-

67.2

70.8

Benning

3rd

47

57.5

61.0

60.0

72.5

67.0

Conn

4th

45

76.9

84.0

-

65.4

71.6

Jones

3rd

41

61.5

27.6

-

60.4

61.2

Evans

4th

38

56.7

38.8

-

64.3

62.5

Charles

4th

11

69.2

76.2

-

89.7

90.8

Rhett

4th

8

71.4

77.4

-

61.0

69.8

Shiggs

3rd

4

-

-

-

-

-

Guthrie

3rd

4

-

-

-

-

-

Defensive Back

Former five-star recruit Danny Odem replaced an injured Andrew Marshall and, by all accounts, played well. His 49 snaps were the most of any Husker defender Saturday, and Odem didn't allow a catch in his first collegiate start.

Nebraska's secondary allowed the Scarlet Knights to complete just 4 of 9 passes targeted at them. Those completions resulted in only 32 total yards, while the secondary also came away with two interceptions.

Caleb Benning continues to see his stock rise after finishing with four tackles, one for loss, and an interception he returned for 39 yards. Jeremiah Charles picked off the other pass. Despite playing just 11 snaps, Charles finished with team-high coverage (89.7) and overall grades (90.8).

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Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

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