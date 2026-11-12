Owen Chambliss, Andrew Marshall, KJ Duff Headline Nebraska-Rutgers Wednesday Availability Report



Nebraska needs multiple players to step up.



After suffering their fourth consecutive loss of the 2026 season, the Huskers will now need to replace All-Big Ten-caliber linebacker Owen Chambliss and Midseason All-America candidate Andrew Marshall for Saturday's game at Rutgers.



However, the Scarlet Knights are dealing with a significant injury of their own, one that has ended star wide receiver KJ Duff's junior campaign. Rutgers also has a situation at quarterback that's worth watching.



NU enters Week 11 with a 5-4 (2-4 Big Ten) record, while Rutgers sits at just 2-7 and 1-5. Here's a look at who was included Wednesday evening in the initial availability reports for both teams, including players who could be asked to step into bigger roles as a result.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

According to Pro Football Network, Chambliss is the No. 27 highest-graded linebacker in college football this season. The senior defender, who followed newly extended defensive coordinator Rob Aurich from San Diego State, has totaled 55 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and an interception this fall.

Chambliss played just 31 defensive snaps for Nebraska in its 24-13 loss to Illinois on Friday night. Despite the limited playing time, he recorded two tackles, including one for a loss.

Replacing him won't be easy. Aurich will need to find a way to make up for his absence as the Huskers continue their pursuit of an elusive sixth regular-season win. Expect players such as Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster to see higher snap counts this week. Additionally, sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt, who played 17 snaps a week ago, could be asked to take on an even larger role. Including Chambliss, those three are the only linebackers who saw action for Nebraska in Week 10.

Owen Chambliss missed Nebraska's season opener against Ohio but started the next eight games. | @owenchambliss on X

Like Chambliss, senior defensive back Andrew Marshall has graded out as one of the best players at his position in the country this fall. The former All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection is the 17th-highest-graded cornerback in college football, according to Pro Football Network.

Last week, Marshall played a team-high 67 defensive snaps. However, it was far from his best performance, and his recent struggles have become a trend. Over Nebraska's last three games, Marshall has been targeted 24 times. On those plays, he's allowed 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

His inclusion in Wednesday's availability report leads me to believe he may have been playing through an injury for an extended period. Regardless, expect freshman cornerback Danny Odem III and Towson transfer Jasin Shiggs to be relied upon more heavily. Odem played just five snaps last week, while Shiggs played only one.

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On Rutgers' side, wide receiver Duff may be a bigger loss. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound pass-catcher from Riverhead, New York, has recorded 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 45 receptions this season.

Duff is listed as Mel Kiper's No. 18 overall prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft, and his production helps explain why. Duff has accounted for more than 39% of the team's receiving yards and half of its receiving touchdowns through nine games. No other Rutgers pass-catcher has recorded more than 265 yards or two touchdowns this season.

Junior wideout Ben Black III and sophomore pass-catcher Jourdin Houston have combined for 529 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions. Sophomore wide receiver Vernon Allen III could also be asked to step up, as he's tied for second on the team with two receiving scores.

Big Ten Conference

Others included in Wednesday's availability report who are part of Nebraska's two-deep rotation include safeties Dwayne McDougle (questionable) and Jamir Conn (probable).

Conn was first injured against Indiana on Oct. 10. Despite being available for Nebraska's Week 10 matchup with Illinois, the senior did not see the field. McDougle, meanwhile, has played in each of the Huskers' first nine games, earning eight starts.

Several other players have remained out for an extended period, including Anthony Jones Jr., Larry Miles, Kahmir Prescott, Vincent Genatone, Jase Reynolds, Jacob Bower, and Gabe Moore.

On the Scarlet Knights' side of things, former starting quarterback Dylan Longergan remains out. Junior AJ Surace, who completed 14-of-24 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin last week, is expected to continue in his place, though he is listed as questionable. Should he be unavailable, next man up is sophomore Sean Ashenfelder, who has just 10 pass attempts this season.

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