How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. No. 7 Indiana with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

It has been 20 years since the Nebraska football team hosted a defending national champion at Memorial Stadium, and that streak will finally end when No. 7 Indiana visits Saturday morning.

Despite being hit for 16 penalties and 132 yards against Maryland last week, Nebraska pulled away in decisive fashion. Trailing 16-7 in the first quarter, the Cornhuskers outscored the Terrapins 41-7 the rest of the game to set up Saturday's undefeated battle.

A lot has happened for each program since Indiana throttled Nebraska 56-7 in Bloomington in 2024. The Huskers have slowly built up their talent base, but they're still looking for the first signature win of the Matt Rhule era. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has continued to light up the college football world since that beating, winning last season's national championship with a 16-0 record.

As each team begins its most challenging stretch of the season, Saturday is set up to be one of college football's most consequential games of the week. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 7 Indiana (0-0, 0-0 B1G)

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 7 Indiana (0-0, 0-0 B1G) When: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time: 11 a.m. CDT

11 a.m. CDT Watch: FOX

FOX Line : Indiana (-7.5) | O/U: 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

: Indiana (-7.5) | O/U: 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) TV Crew: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Jenny Taft (Sideline)

Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Jenny Taft (Sideline) Radio Crew: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst), Jessica Coody (Sideline)

Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst), Jessica Coody (Sideline) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti owns a 32-2 record with the Hoosiers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 7 Indiana Scout

Head Coach

Head Coach: Curt Cignetti | 3rd Season at Indiana; 16th as Head Coach

Curt Cignetti | 3rd Season at Indiana; 16th as Head Coach Record: 32-2 (.941) at Indiana; 151-37 (.803) as Head Coach

32-2 (.941) at Indiana; 151-37 (.803) as Head Coach National: 2025 CFP National Championship

2025 CFP National Championship Conference: 1x B1G title, 3x CAA championships, 1x PSAC title

1x B1G title, 3x CAA championships, 1x PSAC title Coaching Awards: 2x AP Coach OTY, 2x AFCA Coach OTY, 2x B1G Coach OTY, 2x Sporting News Coach OTY, 2x Home Depot Coach OTY, 2x Walter Camp Coach OTY, 1x Sun Belt Coach OTY, 1x PSAC Coach OTY, 1x CAA Coach OTY

2x AP Coach OTY, 2x AFCA Coach OTY, 2x B1G Coach OTY, 2x Sporting News Coach OTY, 2x Home Depot Coach OTY, 2x Walter Camp Coach OTY, 1x Sun Belt Coach OTY, 1x PSAC Coach OTY, 1x CAA Coach OTY Previous Head Coach at James Madison, Elon & IUP

Previous assistant at Alabama, NC State, Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice & Davidson

2025 Finish

W, 27-21 vs. No. 10 Miami in national championship game

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 16-0 (9-0 B1G, 1st)

16-0 (9-0 B1G, 1st) Conference: Big Ten Champions

Big Ten Champions National Awards: Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, The Home Depot Coaching Award, Davey O'Brien Award

Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, The Home Depot Coaching Award, Davey O'Brien Award All-Americans: 2x Consensus, 5x Total

2x Consensus, 5x Total Conference Awards: Offensive Player, Coach, Quarterback, Offensive Lineman and Kicker OTY

Offensive Player, Coach, Quarterback, Offensive Lineman and Kicker OTY All-B1G: 7x First Team, 6x Second Team, 1x Third Team, 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Indiana leads 11-9-3

Oct. 19, 2024, last matchup; 56-7 IU

Despite turnover concerns during his time at TCU, Indiana QB Josh Hoover has thrown no picks and is tied for the Big Ten lead with 15 touchdown passes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Lee Beebe Jr. | RB | R-Sr. | The former All-AAC transfer from UAB played in only three games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Enters Saturday with 520 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the listed starter.

Charlie Becker | WR | Jr. | The hero of Indiana's national title run last season, Becker is arguably the best wide receiver in the Big Ten outside of Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith with 477 yards and eight touchdowns — which is tied for second in the conference.

Carter Smith | OT | R-Sr. | One of the favorites to be the first offensive lineman off the board in next spring's NFL draft, Smith was a consensus All-American in 2025 while being named the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year.

Drew Evans | OG | R-Sr. | The former Wisconsin transfer started in 12 of Indiana's 16 games last season with his absence due to injury.

Bray Lynch | OG | R-Sr. | Another veteran up front for the Hoosiers, Lynch has started in 34 consecutive games for IU going back to 2024.

Isaiah Jones | LB | R-Sr. | Enters Saturday as Indiana's leading tackler with 36 for the season with one interception and one TFL. Earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors in 2025.

Tyrique Tucker | NT | R-Sr. | Initially playing for Cignetti at James Madison, the Virginia native earned All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors last season.

Rolijah Hardy | LB | Jr. | An all-conference performer in 2025, Hardy ranks second on the Hoosiers with 33 tackles plus three tackles for loss, one pick and one pass breakup.

Jamari Sharpe | CB | R-Sr. | The Hoosiers have leaned on the veteran returner after losing two of the country's best cornerbacks from last season.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Josh Hoover | QB | R-Sr. | The TCU transfer compiled over 9,600 yards in four seasons with the Horn Frogs, but has looked right at home with the Hoosiers by tossing for 1,101 yards and 15 touchdowns in taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Turbo Richard | RB | Jr. | The Boston College transfer has been the leading rusher for IU despite being listed as second on the depth chart; could only muster seven yards on four carries when he faced Nebraska in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl while playing for the Eagles.

Nick Marsh | WR | Jr. | One of the most notable additions for IU through the transfer portal after the 6-foot-3 wideout was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his final season with Michigan State in 2025.

Joe Brunner | OL | R-Sr. | Transfers in from Wisconsin where he made starts in 24 of his 39 career appearances for the Badgers from 2022 through 2025.

Tobi Osunsanmi | DL | R-Sr. | A heralded transfer from Kansas State, the native from Wichita has been worth the pickup as he leads the Hoosiers in both sacks (4.0) and TFLs (8.5) while also adding 19 total tackles.

Preston Zachman | S | Gr. | Starting safety for the Hoosiers who spent six previous seasons at Wisconsin where he grabbed seven career interceptions.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is one of the best wideouts in the Big Ten and is tied for second with eight touchdowns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Fernando Mendoza | QB | Graduated | Indiana's first Heisman Trophy winner in program history was eventually drafted No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

Roman Hemby | RB | Graduated | Excelled in his final college season at IU after spending four seasons with Maryland; led the Hoosiers with over 1,100 yards and being named Third Team All-Big Ten in 2025.

Kaelon Black | RB | Graduated | The former James Madison transfer finished 2025 with over 1,000 yards and led IU with 10 rushing scores.

Omar Cooper Jr. | WR | Graduated | Earned Second Team All-American honors after leading Indiana with 937 yards and 13 touchdowns before becoming a NFL first round Draft pick this last spring.

Elijah Sarratt | WR | Graduated | Another All-American wideout for the Hoosiers, Sarratt led the team with 15 receiving touchdowns in 14 games.

Aidan Fisher | LB | Graduated | The All-American linebacker was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2025 after following Cignetti from James Madison where he was one of the team's leaders.

Louis Moore | DB | Graduated | After earning more eligiblity prior to the 2025 season, Moore made the best of it by being named a First Team All-American and All-Big Ten pick.

D'Angelo Ponds | DB | Graduated | A second round draft pick of the New York Jets in the spring, Ponds was arguably the best cornerback in college football last season in helping the Hoosiers o the national championship.

Pat Coogan | C | Graduated | The former Notre Dame transfer spearheaded Indiana's dominant offensive line in 2025, which included Rose Bowl Offensive MVP honors after the Hoosiers routed Alabama 38-3.

Outlook

From doormat to the dominant force of college football, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti changed the game forever after leading the Hoosiers to their first national championshipin January. Statistically noted as the worst Power Four football program in the country, Indiana has become a national power by going 32-2 in Cignetti's 2½ seasons, which includes a 5-0 start in 2026.

Perfecting the mix of his James Madison followers, transfer portal additions and homegrown recruits, Indiana tore through college football for a perfect 16-0 record. Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza thrived to win the program's first-ever Heisman Trophy and later becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Hoosiers also lost several other key contributors, including all-conference receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (first round) and Elijah Sarratt (fourth round), starting running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black (third round), All-American defensive backs D’Angelo Ponds (second round) and Louis Moore, Rose Bowl MVP center Pat Coogan (sixth round) and standout linebacker Aidan Fisher (seventh round).

Those departures forced Cignetti into the portal where he was able to flex the muscle of winning a national title. Josh Hoover always had one of the best arms in college football during his four seasons at TCU, but he could never take the next step, especially when it came to turnovers. Throwing 33 interceptions in his three seasons starting for the Horn Frogs, Hoover has been perfect nearly halfway through the 2026 campaign by throwing for over 1,100 yards with 15 touchdowns and zero picks.

A new dynamic duo leads the backfield for IU this season in Lee Beebe Jr. and Turbo Richards. Beebe Jr. was an all-conference running back for UAB in 2024, but he suffered a season-ending injury early in 2025 before returning this year to lead the Hoosiers in rushing. Beside him is Boston College transfer Turbo Richards where he's been equally as productive. The Huskers have history with Richards as the 5-foot-9 junior only record seven yards on four carries during NU's win over the Eagles in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl.

An All-American in 2025, Indiana nose tackle Tyrique Tucker (95) leads a Hoosiers unit that ranks seventh nationally in rushing defense. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Returner Charlie Becker is one of the best receivers in the Big Ten outside of Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. He showed up time and time again for IU's run to the national title, which has continued in 2026 with a team-high 477 yards and eight touchdowns, which is tied for second in the conference. An All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season at Michigan State, heralded transfer Nick Marsh has grabbed four touchdowns with 341 yards in his first five games as a Hoosier. 2025 Consensus All-American tackle Carter Smith leads a veteran offensive line that includes a pair of Wisconsin transfers in Drew Evans and Joe Brunner.

The Hoosiers boast a stout defense that ranks among the nation’s best against the run, which is led by nose tackle Tyrique Tucker. The former James Madison transfer comes off a 2025 that saw him earn First Team All-American and All-Big Ten accolades. Tobi Osunsanmi has been well worth the spend after bringing him over from Kansas State through the transfer portal. He leads Indiana and is tied for the conference lead in sacks (4.0) and is second with 8.5 tackles for loss. All-conference linebackers Rolijah Harrdy and Isaiah Jones round up a loaded front seven.

The Hoosiers were depleted after the graduation of Ponds and Moore, but veteran corner Jamari Sharpe is another quality defensive back. IU has leaned on youth for their two other corner spots in sophomore recruits Jaylen Bell and Byron Baldwin Jr. Senior Amare Ferrell steps up to start at safety and he's joined by Wisconsin transfer Preston Zachman.

It was always going to be impossible for Indiana to replicate the quality of team they had in 2025, but they've done their best through in-house development and smart additions through the portal. Hoover has been a seamless fit in an offense that continues to overpower opponents on the ground while keeping defenses off balance with Marsh and Becker’s ability to stretch the field. However, IU's defense may be better than its 2025 version. The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten and are top seven nationally in rushing defense (7th), total defense (4th) and scoring defense (5th).

All signs have shown that the 2026 version of Nebraska is better than other team head coach Matt Rhule has assembled in his previous three seasons. However, I'm not sure they're ready to beat a team like Indiana quite yet. I think NU will be competitive, but I see the Hoosiers pulling away late to cover the spread and move to 6-0.

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