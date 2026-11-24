

A "run the damn ball" approach has worked for the Big Red.



Against Rutgers, Nebraska rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. The Huskers followed that with 176 yards and a score on 45 attempts against Ohio State. Now, as NU prepares to face an Iowa defense that ranks fourth nationally against the run, the Big Red will look to keep that same approach.



As interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Huskers' trip to Iowa City, he shed light on Nebraska's offensive game plan for the Huskers' final regular-season game of 2026. Under his guidance, NU's offense scored 31 points in back-to-back games. Here's a rundown of how he'll look to do it again.

Nebraska center Justin Evans has allowed just one pressure in 11 games in 2026, according to Pro Football Focus | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

It wasn't always efficient for Nebraska, but the Huskers stuck with the run on Senior Day. In several games under Dana Holgorsen's leadership, that wasn't the case. In Thomas' eyes, nothing has changed. Instead, he credited offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley for the development they've overseen.

“(We're) just asking them to execute what is given; what is in front of you,” Thomas said regarding the offensive line. “I think they've continued to improve. I think we’ve seen that throughout the season. Those guys continue to improve; embrace challenge, embrace criticism, and are trying to get better.”

“I think the arrow is up with those guys,” he continued. “They enjoy the run aspect of it, as far as being able to stay in there and lean on people and try to move the line of scrimmage. So, I think they’re in a good place; I think they’re playing with confidence. Geep (Wade) is doing a great- Lonnie (Teasley) is doing a great job with those guys, and we’re continuing for improvement this week.”

Freshman running back Jamal Rule ran for 70 yards on 23 carries against Ohio State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NU's rushing attack revolves around freshman running back Jamal Rule, though sophomore ball carrier Isaiah Mozee and senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea have chipped in as well. After carrying the ball 45 times over the last two weeks, Rule earned praise from Thomas.

“I think he did great,” the interim offensive coordinator said. “There are 11 people who are a part of that. You know, obviously the offensive line is a big part of that; receivers are doing a great job protecting off the edge. So, he handles it well. He’s got a physical makeup that allows him to handle that. I think our combination of running backs that we do have has paid dividends throughout the season for that to come to fruition right now.”

Isaiah Mozee has combined for 112 yards from scrimmage in Nebraska's last two games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rule's contributions have largely come on the ground, Mozee's background as a high school wide receiver has made him a staple of Nebraska's passing game in recent weeks.

“Super excited about where he is at,” Thomas said. “Obviously, the transition from receiver earlier in his career to where he is now — he brings a unique skill set… He’s got, really, a nice ability to make people miss. He’s got a nice little wiggle and shake about him.”

“Sometimes too much; sometimes we want to get him downhill a little bit faster,” Thomas admitted. “But he continues to improve; continues, I think, the comfort level at running back. That’s a different beast when you start talking about running inside the box versus, you know, some of his experience and history outside the box.



"I love where he’s at. He brings versatility in the pass game and in the run game. So, that’s a nice one-two punch with Jamal.”

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Mekhi Nelson has carried the ball just four times in the last three weeks, despite scoring on two of those attempts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Nebraska's ground game and personnel have performed at a high level since Thomas took over play-calling duties, junior running back Mekhi Nelson's snap count has taken a noticeable dip. Even so, he's the only running back to find the end zone since NU played Maryland on Oct. 3.

Nelson's reduced role raises the question of why he hasn't seen the field as often. Thomas said it had more to do with the game plan than anything else, praising the junior for being a great teammate despite his decreased workload.

“It just kind of went that way,” he said. “But, super proud of Mekhi and what he did. He had a great week; great attitude. I saw a clip kind of after the game where he was one of the most excited people after the game, and celebrating with his teammates.”

“So, super proud of him as far as the impact that he made within the team within that role,” Thomas continued. “He’s doing great things. Every time he touches the ball, you know, good things happen.”

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Huskers might very well need Nelson and every other player on offense to step up in a big way on Friday. Iowa's defense is no joke, and Thomas was quick to compliment the Hawkeyes for what they do on that side of the ball.

“It’s a challenge, both in run and pass,” he said. “Statistically, they’re very good in both. They’re very consistent; they’re not necessarily trying to be exotic or disguised in big ways. They’re just really, really good at what they do.”

“There are subtle adjustments off of similar looks, which create some issues for us,” he continued. “But just their consistency; it’s all ball, physicality, fundamentals. So, we have to do the same and try to meet that challenge.”

In a way, the Big Red's offense has been preparing for this moment over the last three weeks. Rutgers was an introduction, while Ohio State served as a gauge. This week, the Hawkeyes will be the ultimate test.

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