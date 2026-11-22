How Every Nebraska Offensive Player Graded Out Against Ohio State on PFF
In this story:
Winning is becoming a trend for Nebraska, and Glenn Thomas' offense is a big reason why.
As the Huskers ended a 10-year, 31-game losing streak against AP top 25 teams, NU rolled up 376 yards of total offense and 31 points against Ohio State. The Big Red executed against a defense that entered the game ranked as the 14th-best unit in college football. It was Thomas's second game as interim offensive coordinator after the Huskers parted ways with Dana Holgorsen.
In total, 19 players saw action on offense in the Big Red's three-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Defensive grades can be found here.)
Player
Class
Snaps
Pass
Run
Overall
Colandrea
4th
75
30
12
82.2
Quarterback
Considering the opponent and the result, it's hard to argue that senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea didn't play his best game of the 2026 season against Ohio State. He accounted for 263 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns while committing zero turnover-worthy plays.
Of note, Colandrea ran 11 designed runs for 63 yards and a touchdown. Five of those carries resulted in first downs. He also completed 6 of 9 passes for 65 yards on third down, with four of those completions moving the chains.
The veteran signal-caller led the offense in a big way and helped ice the game with Nebraska's four-minute offensive drive. The Huskers ran out the clock and left Ohio State with no chance to get the ball back to tie or take the lead.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run
Pass
Overall
Mozee
2nd
38
8
21
64.6
Rule
1st
37
23
5
68.4
Nelson
3rd
1
0
0
60.0
Running Backs
Against an Ohio State defense that entered the game ranked fifth in the Big Ten against the run, Nebraska's ball carriers, Isaiah Mozee and Jamal Rule, did enough to help the Huskers win. The two underclassmen combined for 31 carries and 113 yards. They also had three receptions for 24 yards.
Junior running back Mekhi Nelson's role continues to shrink, though NU is still finding success on the ground. While I'm not entirely sure why his workload has decreased, it's worth noting that Nelson has played just 11 total snaps over the Huskers' last three games.
Jamal Rule's 23 carries for 70 yards pushed him past the 700-yard mark for the season. He's now Nebraska's most productive true freshman running back since Ahman Green rushed for 1,086 yards in 1995.
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
Gilmer
3rd
63
7
7
-
61.9
70.5
Barney
3rd
59
4
2
-
62.6
49.3
Hunter
4th
42
1
0
-
67.1
54.4
Clark
3rd
22
2
1
-
60.3
64.2
Bell
4th
4
1
0
-
59.9
54.9
Wide Receivers
Kwazi Gilmer came to play against Ohio State, catching all seven of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. It was his first touchdown catch since the Oregon loss and his most receptions since the Maryland game. Gilmer has now totaled 676 yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games. Most importantly, the junior UCLA transfer wasn't charged with a drop in Saturday's win.
Husker legacy Quinn Clark hauled in his second touchdown reception of the season, capping a nine-play, 51-yard drive that gave Nebraska a 31-21 lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-5 junior has recorded 80 offensive snaps over the last three games, totaling four receptions, 46 receiving yards, and one score during that span.
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
Lindenmeyer
71
7
7
5
-
56.7
65.1
Bonner
18
1
1
1
-
52.6
55.5
Hammerbeck
12
-
-
-
-
56.9
58.4
Nelson
8
-
-
-
-
60.0
55.1
Tight End/Fullbacks
After totaling nine receptions for 96 yards and no touchdowns in Nebraska's first four games, fifth-year tight end Luke Lindenmeyer has responded in a big way. Against Rutgers and Ohio State, the Nebraska native has caught eight passes for 105 yards and two scores.
With five receptions against the Buckeyes on Senior Day, Lindenmeyer surpassed Austin Allen's school record of 38 receptions by a tight end in a single season, set in 2021. He's now caught 40 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns with one regular-season game remaining. He's also just eight receptions away from becoming Nebraska's all-time career leader in receptions by a tight end.
Player
Class
Snaps
Pressures
Penalties
Run Block
Pass Block
Overall
Evans
5th
75
1 Hurry
-
64.1
55.8
64.8
Pritchett
5th
75
1 Sack
-
60.2
70.7
63.9
Black
4th
75
-
1
50.6
85.4
55.6
Babalade
4th
75
-
3
59.0
84.0
53.2
Gottula
4th
63
-
-
57.0
85.1
61.4
Pyle
2nd
12
-
-
55.6
72.4
56.5
Offensive Line
Though the Huskers ran the ball 45 times for 176 yards (3.9 yards per carry), Nebraska's offensive line graded poorly in run blocking once again. However, based on the eye test, the Big Red largely managed to assert its will on the ground.
In pass protection, Nebraska's offensive line continued to give Colandrea ample time to make plays. On 29 dropbacks, he was pressured just five times. Despite Ohio State blitzing on 17 of those plays, the offensive line was charged with only two of the pressures.
Justin Evans, Elijah Pritchett, Tree Babalade, and Brendan Black played every offensive snap. Gunnar Gottula and Gibson Pyle split reps, with the former playing 63 snaps and the latter 12.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.