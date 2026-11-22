

Winning is becoming a trend for Nebraska, and Glenn Thomas' offense is a big reason why.



As the Huskers ended a 10-year, 31-game losing streak against AP top 25 teams, NU rolled up 376 yards of total offense and 31 points against Ohio State. The Big Red executed against a defense that entered the game ranked as the 14th-best unit in college football. It was Thomas's second game as interim offensive coordinator after the Huskers parted ways with Dana Holgorsen.



In total, 19 players saw action on offense in the Big Red's three-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Defensive grades can be found here.)

Player Class Snaps Pass Run Overall Colandrea 4th 75 30 12 82.2

Quarterback

Considering the opponent and the result, it's hard to argue that senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea didn't play his best game of the 2026 season against Ohio State. He accounted for 263 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns while committing zero turnover-worthy plays.

Of note, Colandrea ran 11 designed runs for 63 yards and a touchdown. Five of those carries resulted in first downs. He also completed 6 of 9 passes for 65 yards on third down, with four of those completions moving the chains.

The veteran signal-caller led the offense in a big way and helped ice the game with Nebraska's four-minute offensive drive. The Huskers ran out the clock and left Ohio State with no chance to get the ball back to tie or take the lead.

Player Class Snaps Run Pass Overall Mozee 2nd 38 8 21 64.6 Rule 1st 37 23 5 68.4 Nelson 3rd 1 0 0 60.0

Running Backs

Against an Ohio State defense that entered the game ranked fifth in the Big Ten against the run, Nebraska's ball carriers, Isaiah Mozee and Jamal Rule, did enough to help the Huskers win. The two underclassmen combined for 31 carries and 113 yards. They also had three receptions for 24 yards.

Junior running back Mekhi Nelson's role continues to shrink, though NU is still finding success on the ground. While I'm not entirely sure why his workload has decreased, it's worth noting that Nelson has played just 11 total snaps over the Huskers' last three games.

Jamal Rule's 23 carries for 70 yards pushed him past the 700-yard mark for the season. He's now Nebraska's most productive true freshman running back since Ahman Green rushed for 1,086 yards in 1995.

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Gilmer 3rd 63 7 7 - 61.9 70.5 Barney 3rd 59 4 2 - 62.6 49.3 Hunter 4th 42 1 0 - 67.1 54.4 Clark 3rd 22 2 1 - 60.3 64.2 Bell 4th 4 1 0 - 59.9 54.9

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Kwazi Gilmer came to play against Ohio State, catching all seven of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. It was his first touchdown catch since the Oregon loss and his most receptions since the Maryland game. Gilmer has now totaled 676 yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games. Most importantly, the junior UCLA transfer wasn't charged with a drop in Saturday's win.

Husker legacy Quinn Clark hauled in his second touchdown reception of the season, capping a nine-play, 51-yard drive that gave Nebraska a 31-21 lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-5 junior has recorded 80 offensive snaps over the last three games, totaling four receptions, 46 receiving yards, and one score during that span.

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Lindenmeyer 71 7 7 5 - 56.7 65.1 Bonner 18 1 1 1 - 52.6 55.5 Hammerbeck 12 - - - - 56.9 58.4 Nelson 8 - - - - 60.0 55.1

Tight End/Fullbacks

After totaling nine receptions for 96 yards and no touchdowns in Nebraska's first four games, fifth-year tight end Luke Lindenmeyer has responded in a big way. Against Rutgers and Ohio State, the Nebraska native has caught eight passes for 105 yards and two scores.

With five receptions against the Buckeyes on Senior Day, Lindenmeyer surpassed Austin Allen's school record of 38 receptions by a tight end in a single season, set in 2021. He's now caught 40 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns with one regular-season game remaining. He's also just eight receptions away from becoming Nebraska's all-time career leader in receptions by a tight end.

Player Class Snaps Pressures Penalties Run Block Pass Block Overall Evans 5th 75 1 Hurry - 64.1 55.8 64.8 Pritchett 5th 75 1 Sack - 60.2 70.7 63.9 Black 4th 75 - 1 50.6 85.4 55.6 Babalade 4th 75 - 3 59.0 84.0 53.2 Gottula 4th 63 - - 57.0 85.1 61.4 Pyle 2nd 12 - - 55.6 72.4 56.5

Offensive Line

Though the Huskers ran the ball 45 times for 176 yards (3.9 yards per carry), Nebraska's offensive line graded poorly in run blocking once again. However, based on the eye test, the Big Red largely managed to assert its will on the ground.

In pass protection, Nebraska's offensive line continued to give Colandrea ample time to make plays. On 29 dropbacks, he was pressured just five times. Despite Ohio State blitzing on 17 of those plays, the offensive line was charged with only two of the pressures.

Justin Evans, Elijah Pritchett, Tree Babalade, and Brendan Black played every offensive snap. Gunnar Gottula and Gibson Pyle split reps, with the former playing 63 snaps and the latter 12.

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