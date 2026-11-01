Three Things We Learned in Nebraska's 17-10 Loss to Washington



This is going to be hard to write.



Nebraska, now 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten), fell to Washington in gut-wrenching fashion, 17-10. The Huskies improved to 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten) with the win. Just weeks ago, Nebraska was an undefeated team that held a 17-6 lead with roughly 12 minutes remaining against the defending national champions. Now, the Huskers have lost three straight games in vastly different, yet eerily similar, fashion.



Here are three things we learned Saturday night from their most recent loss.

1. Nebraska's Defense Deserves More

Elijah Brown is sacked by Jahsear Whittington and Vincent Shavers Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For 58½ minutes of Saturday's contest, NU held Washington to just three points, and the Huskers still didn't win. There's no other way to put it: that's simply not okay. The Blackshirts held the Huskies to 5-of-15 on third down and just 32 rushing yards all game, yet the Huskers' offense and special teams couldn't do enough to make that effort count.

What Rob Aurich has accomplished in his first eight games as defensive coordinator is fascinating. As encouraging as the progress has been, it's frustrating to see the exact opposite happening on the offensive end. This team is too talented to be 5-3, too talented to have lost three straight games, and too talented to leave its fan base feeling the way it likely does right now.

At the same time, it's not fair to criticize the defense for UW's touchdown drive. Holding an opponent to 10 offensive points should be enough to win just about any game. Yet here we are, and it wasn't. It's truly a shame. Here's hoping this staff can figure something out before every ounce of momentum Nebraska generated during its first five games disappears, if it hasn't already.

2. There's Too Much Talent on Nebraska's Offense to Score Just Seven Points

Anthony Colandrea signals to teammates against the Washington Huskies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season began, I believed Nebraska's offense would be the strength of the team. Eight games into 2026, I couldn't have been more wrong. For that, I apologize. But Dana Holgorsen should, too. There's no excuse for the performances the Huskers' offense has put together over the last two games. This group has too many experienced, capable, and well-compensated athletes to play this poorly.

In my mind, the loss to Washington all but sealed Holgorsen's fate. He's got to go. Despite having better season-long averages than a year ago, I'd take the TJ Lateef-led version of NU's offense from the final stretch of 2025 over what we saw from the Huskers on Halloween. It was tough to watch.

Holgorsen isn't solely to blame, though. The players share responsibility, too. Still, when you compare the progress Aurich's defense has made in less than a year to what Holgorsen has accomplished in more than two, the difference is difficult to ignore. I don't enjoy the idea of another coordinator change under Matt Rhule, but it's hard to envision a scenario in which Holgorsen is back calling plays for the Huskers in 2027.

Time will tell whether Nebraska can find a way to resemble the offense we saw in the first month of play. If significant improvements aren't made, it's difficult to imagine the Huskers winning another game. I truly do not believe that's an overreaction at all.

3. John Hohl Finally Got His Shot, But It Was Too Late

John Hohl kicks a PAT last season against the Southern California Trojans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Cunanan attempted 19 field goals in 2025, making 16 of them, including a career-long 52-yarder in his first game wearing the scarlet and cream. Since the 2025 season opener against Cincinnati, however, his tenure with the Big Red has steadily gone downhill.

The former Charlotte transfer has now made just four of eight field-goal attempts in 2026. For reasons unknown to me, NU's staff continued sending him onto the field. He missed a 40-yard attempt against Indiana in a game the Huskers lost by three. On Saturday, he missed a 36-yarder that would have extended Nebraska's lead to two scores.

After the missed kick, the Huskers finally made the change. Granted, the outcome wouldn't have differed solely because of that attempt. John Hohl later connected on a 42-yard field goal to bring Nebraska back within one score. Why it took this long to give the Lincoln native an opportunity is something I don't have an answer for. Whether Cunanan's missed kick ultimately cost the Big Red this game is difficult to say, but the change should have happened sooner. I can't imagine many would argue with that.

Nebraska didn't need to be 5-3 at this point in the year. In fact, the Huskers could arguably be sitting at 8-0. I'd rather not live in the world of hypotheticals, but at least it appears Hohl will be the guy for the remainder of 2026.



As for what happens beyond this year, your guess is as good as mine. It's unclear how many players or coaches will remain in Lincoln once the season comes to an end. At this point, I'm not sure many Huskers fans care strongly enough either way.

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