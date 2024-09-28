I-80 Club After Dark: Nebraska is 4-1 After a 28-10 Win Over Purdue
Nebraska football beat Purdue 28-10 Saturday in West Lafayette. The I-80 Club's Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson give their thoughts on Nebraska's first road game of the year. What went right? What went wrong? And what does it mean for things moving forward?
Watch the full show above! Get more on the game, including a Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI recap, at HuskerMax.com.
