All Huskers

I-80 Club After Dark: Nebraska is 4-1 After a 28-10 Win Over Purdue

Nebraska football beat Purdue 28-10 Saturday in West Lafayette. The I-80 Club's Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson give their thoughts on Nebraska's first road game of the year. What went right? What went wrong? And what does it mean for things moving forward?

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Nebraska is 4-1 After a 28-10 Win Over Purdue! | I-80 After Dark
Nebraska is 4-1 After a 28-10 Win Over Purdue! | I-80 After Dark / I-80 Club
In this story:

Nebraska football beat Purdue 28-10 Saturday in West Lafayette. The I-80 Club's Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson give their thoughts on Nebraska's first road game of the year. What went right? What went wrong? And what does it mean for things moving forward?

Watch the full show above! Get more on the game, including a Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI recap, at HuskerMax.com.

Subscribe to the I-80 Club on Patreon: https://patreon.com/i80club

Subscribe to the I-80 Club on YouTube: ‪https://www.youtube.com/@i80club

Subscribe on SpotifyApple, or wherever you get your podcasts!‬

MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska at Purdue

MORE: Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's Ugly, Bounce-Back Win Over Purdue

MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Top Boilermakers

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 5 Capsules

MORE: Nebraska Football Dominates Second Half, Runs Away from Purdue in West Lafayette

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football