Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's Ugly, Bounce-Back Win Over Purdue
Adam Carriker was very intrigued by the Nebraska vs. Purdue game! First, this was a must-win game for the Huskers! Next, how would Nebraska respond to a tough loss in its previous game and how would the Huskers respond to their first road game of the year, with an early start time? Nebraska showed early on why fans have a right to be concerned, but they also showed in the second half just why some experts still believe they could win eight games or more. You'll very rarely find unbridled honesty and unique insights like this anywhere else. Enjoy!
