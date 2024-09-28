The Turning Point: Nebraska at Purdue
This week's Turning Point gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers the confidence to turn a close game into a blowout.
Nebraska's offensive performance was a tale of two halves on Saturday. Despite outgaining the Boilermakers by 120 yards, having three fewer three-and-outs, and never-ending a drive in their own half, Nebraska was tied with Purdue 0-0 after 30 minutes of play.
After the first half, it felt like a classic Husker loss was brewing. Over the last several years, Husker fans have known the pain of seeing their team lay an egg as a road favorite. After not finding the scoreboard in the first half due to untimely penalties and poor special teams, it seemed that the destination of this contest was heading toward a familiar place: disappointment.
The Huskers of old would’ve folded. They would’ve allowed the bad calls and special team woes to affect all other aspects of the game. Purdue would’ve grabbed all the momentum and brought their crowd back into the game. Nebraska would’ve floundered under the pressure to finally taking the next step. The old guard would’ve lost this game.
But these Huskers aren’t the old guard.
The defense came out of the locker room and held the Boilermakers to three points on the opening drive. Unfazed by Purdue striking first blood, the offense marched down the field and asserted dominance. After two short gains, the Big Red faced a key third and six on the Purdue seven-yard line.
From the shotgun, Raiola bided his time in the pocket and feathered a throw to Jahmal Banks in the back of the endzone, taking a 7-3 lead.
Watching the NU offense get into the endzone was comparable to watching a struggling sharpshooter make a three. They just needed to see the ball go through the basket or, more appropriately, into the end zone.
After amassing five offensive drives inside the 40-yard line that resulted in zero points, that scoring drive proved there wasn’t an invisible wall in front of the end zone. Once they scored the first, the floodgates opened.
The Big Red scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, pushing the score to 21-3. Nebraska’s final two full offensive possessions were dominant. NU gained 130 yards on 16 plays, produced three explosive plays of 25+ yards, and had a passing-to-rushing yard split of 70-60.
The Huskers proved on Saturday that they aren’t the same old Huskers. They don’t allow past mistakes to continuously affect other decisions. They don’t hang their heads and allow other teams to take control of games. This new guard of Husker football continued to believe in themselves and handled business on the road.
