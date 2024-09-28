Nebraska Football Dominates Second Half, Runs Away from Purdue in West Lafayette
An ugly first half of football had Husker fans worried about the future of this team. The next 30 minutes alleviated those concerns, at least for awhile.
Nebraska used three offensive touchdowns and a pick-six in the second half to run all over Purdue 28-10 in West Lafayette. The Huskers improve to 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) while the Boilermakers fall to 1-3 (0-1 Big Ten).
The first 30 minutes of the game saw the teams combine for four missed field goals, seven punts, and 12 accepted penalties. Neither team managed to put points on the board, a major miss for the visitors who were in Purdue territory on all six possessions of the first half.
After the break, the Boilermakers had the ball first. The home side capped off an 8:08 drive with a field goal, getting on the board first. The next two possessions would result in three-and-outs.
Nebraska, meanwhile, found the groove offensively. A 3:53 drive was finished with a Dylan Raiola touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks. A 5:30 drive saw Dante Dowdell plow his way into the end zone. Then Jacory Barney Jr. added a rushing touchdown to put the Big Red up 21-3.
Needing to find a way to get back into the game, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card felt the pressure and threw a ball directly to Blackshirt John Bullock. The Husker senior returned the interception 29 yards for a touchdown.
Purdue added a touchdown with 1:29 to go int he game. The ensuing squib kick was recovered by Nebraska, allowing the Huskers to run out the clock with Heinrich Haarberg behind center.
Nebraska dominated the game by all accounts, except with first half special teams. NU missed three field goals in the first two quarters, having two of them blocked.
Outside of the special teams, the Huskers had themselves a day. Raiola finished 17-for-27 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown. Jacory Barney Jr. had 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the rushing attack, followed by the 50 rushing yards for Emmett Johnson.
Nebraska rushed for 161 yards on the day.
Purdue managed 224 total yards. Card was 18-for-25 for 174 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception. Devin Mockobee rushed 13 times for 41 yards.
The teams combined for 15 accepted penalties for 269 yards.
"It wasnt the best football," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. "We have a lot to fix, but I'm proud of the heart of our team."
Nebraska returns to Lincoln next Saturday to host Rutgers for homecoming. That game is set for a 3 p.m. CDT kickoff on FS1.
