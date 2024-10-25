I-80 Club: Are We Done Having a Good Time?
The fanbase is still frustrated as hell after Nebraska's 56-7 loss to Indiana and it showed itself in the discussions on the pod.
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell discuss the fallout of Marcus Satterfield and the offense, including why Jack finds the discussion of Nebraska's OC so frustrating and why he worries about giving up on a coach so soon. Josh's reporting has shown that Dylan Raiola's ankle injury will linger moving forward. How does that affect him, the offense, and its playcaller? Plus, Jack mourns the defense not being what he hoped, the season turning into such dour discussions, and more.
Watch the full episode above!
Did you enjoy the episode? To hear more content like this and support an independent podcast, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!
MORE: What is Nebraska Football Facing in Ohio State Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith?
MORE: Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Inferno as Nebraska Travels to Columbus for Its Second Midterm Exam
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball to Play Big Ten Opponent at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2025
MORE: Was Ohio State's Roster Bought With NIL Money?
MORE: Matt Rhule Does Not Want His Team to Overreact to the Indiana Loss
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.