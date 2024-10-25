All Huskers

I-80 Club: Are We Done Having a Good Time?

The fanbase is still frustrated as hell after Nebraska's 56-7 loss to Indiana and it showed itself in the discussions on the pod.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Are We Resigned to a Bad End to the 2024 Season? | Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB
Are We Resigned to a Bad End to the 2024 Season? | Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB / I-80 Club
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell discuss the fallout of Marcus Satterfield and the offense, including why Jack finds the discussion of Nebraska's OC so frustrating and why he worries about giving up on a coach so soon. Josh's reporting has shown that Dylan Raiola's ankle injury will linger moving forward. How does that affect him, the offense, and its playcaller? Plus, Jack mourns the defense not being what he hoped, the season turning into such dour discussions, and more.

Watch the full episode above!

Did you enjoy the episode? To hear more content like this and support an independent podcast, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!

Jack Mitchell
Josh Peterson
