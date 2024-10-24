Nebraska Volleyball to Play Big Ten Opponent at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2025
John Cook has more attendance records on the brain.
The Purdue Boilermakers may have fallen to the Huskers in 5-sets back on Oct. 11th, but they did beat Nebraska at something else. Playing Indiana on Oct. 19th, the Boilermakers packed 14,876 people inside Mackey Arena, the home of the Purdue Basketball teams, breaking the Big Ten attendance record of 10,927 set back in 2004 when Illinois played Minnesota.
Not to be outdone, the Nebraska head coach aims to break that record in 2025.
While talking to Lauren Cook-West on their "Kicking Back with the Cooks" podcast on the Huskers Radio Network about the record set by Purdue, John Cook said, "Immediately I sent off a text to Troy (Dannen), our Athletic Director and said 'OK, Game On. We gotta break this.'"
"Next year we'll definitely be going to PBA (Pinnacle Bank Arena) so we can get that record too," Cook said.
Cook continued, "We want to hold every record. I think our fans are fired up, so we'll have to play a Big Ten match in PBA arena."
Pinnacle Bank Arena is the home of the Nebraska Men's and Women's Basketball teams and seats 15,500. The current PBA record for a volleyball match was set back in 2016 when the US National team packed 10,213 fans inside the building.
Nebraska also continues to push the limits of their current home arena, the Bob Devaney Sports Center. In a five-set thriller against Wisconsin last season, a new attendance mark of 9,198 was set.
Nebraska has been part of a number attendance, records including the current world record for attendance at a women's sporting event (92,003) set back on Aug. 30, 2023, when the Huskers played University of Nebraska-Omaha inside Memorial Stadium, the home of Nebraska Cornhuskers football.
The Huskers have also participated in the top 11 most-attended women's volleyball events in NCAA history.
Before chasing more attendance records, the Huskers must continue a successful run in 2024. Nebraska is home this weekend to host Illinois Friday and Michigan Saturday.
MORE: Was Ohio State's Roster Bought With NIL Money?
MORE: Matt Rhule Does Not Want His Team to Overreact to the Indiana Loss
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska at Ohio State
MORE: Nebraska-Indiana Blowout Ends as One of Most Watched Games of Week Eight
MORE: Nebraska Football's Rahmir Johnson Ruled Out for Huskers' Game Against Ohio State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.