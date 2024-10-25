What is Nebraska Football Facing in Ohio State Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith?
Ohio State has a lot of players who can cause problems for a defense.
The Buckeyes have one of the most loaded rosters in the country. They have two stars at the running back position in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Both of those players would start at running back for almost any other team. The wide receiver position is where the Buckeyes' talent truly shows through. Ohio State has three wide receivers who are legitimate number-one options. Emeka Egbuka has 526 yards and six touchdowns, and Carnell Tate has 232 yards and one score, but that is not all the firepower that the Buckeyes have.
True freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has 553 yards and seven touchdowns so far through six games. He has been unbelievable in his debut year of college football. He is already known for his highlight plays, including ankle-breaking routes and one-handed catches. Some even consider him to be the best wide receiver in the sport already.
The Huskers will have their hands full trying to cover Smith. One of his most impressive stats is that he has at least one touchdown catch in every game this season. The fact that Egbuka lines up opposite him makes him even harder to account for as a defensive coordinator. The Blackshirts will need a group effort from the secondary if they want to keep Smith and Ohio State's offense in check.
The Huskers did not let one particular receiver do too much damage against Indiana, instead it was death by a thousand cuts. They let six different receivers have at least 20 receiving yards. The Buckeyes would also be perfectly content to spread the ball around to their many playmakers. As scary as it may be for Huskers fans to hear, Ohio State may have a better offense than Indiana.
The Hoosiers did not have a playmaker who was anywhere close to as dynamic as Smith, and they still carved up the Huskers' defense. Nebraska's corners better buckle up.
MORE: Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Inferno as Nebraska Travels to Columbus for Its Second Midterm Exam
MORE: Was Ohio State's Roster Bought With NIL Money?
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball to Play Big Ten Opponent at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2025
MORE: Nebraska Football's Rahmir Johnson Ruled Out for Huskers' Game Against Ohio State
MORE: Matt Rhule Does Not Want His Team to Overreact to the Indiana Loss
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.