I-80 Club: ESPN's Max Olson on Nebraska's 4-1 Start, The Rutgers Matchup, and The First Month of College Football
Max Olson of ESPN joins Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson to discuss year two of Matt Rhule. Does it remind him of his time in Baylor? Plus, what he sees happening vs. Rutgers, the upcoming weekend of CFB, Bama's win over Georgia, and more!

