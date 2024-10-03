All Huskers

I-80 Club: ESPN's Max Olson on Nebraska's 4-1 Start, The Rutgers Matchup, and The First Month of College Football

Max Olson of ESPN joins Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson to discuss year two of Matt Rhule. Does it remind him of his time in Baylor? Plus, what he sees happening vs. Rutgers, the upcoming weekend of CFB, Bama's win over Georgia, and more!

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Will Nebraska Move To 5-1? Max Olson on the Huskers + the 2024 CFB Season! | I-80 Club Plus One
Will Nebraska Move To 5-1? Max Olson on the Huskers + the 2024 CFB Season! | I-80 Club Plus One / I-80 Club
