What to Expect from Rutgers' Offense vs. Nebraska
Nebraska welcomes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a Big Ten Conference matchup between two teams with lofty goals for finishing the season.
Rutgers is 4-0 and is coming off winning their conference opener against Washington, where they beat the Huskies 21-18. Scarlet Knight running back Kyle Monangai ran for 132 yards and a score i the win. Washington kicker Grady Gross missed a 55-yard field goal that would have tied the game as time expired.
Monangai is the biggest weapon that Rutgers has on offense. He has 589 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. The Huskers' run defense has been solid this season and will need to be strong to contain the best running back they have played all year.
Rutgers' quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis also has had a strong start to the season. He has 761 passing yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. They also do a great job in pass protection, and he has only been sacked four times this season. However, he is coming off his worst game of the season against Washington, where he only passed for 115 yards. He did do enough to win the game, which is all the Scarlet Knights will be asking from him this week.
As far as receivers go, the Scarlet Knights have four guys who have over 100 yards. One of them is tight end Kenny Fletcher, who has 122 yards and a team-high two receiving touchdowns. Their top wideout is Dymere Miller, with 227 yards and one score. Washington held him in check, allowing just two catches for 15 yards. It is safe to say that the Scarlet Knights do not have a go-to receiver, but they will spread the ball around.
Rutgers certainly does not have the best offense that Nebraska will have seen this year, but they are dangerous enough to take advantage of the Huskers' defense if they are unprepared. The Blackshirts will need to play like they did against Colorado, especially the first half. After the way Illinois played in Memorial Stadium, it would be surprising to see the Huskers take another undefeated conference opponent for granted.
