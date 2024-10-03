Carriker Chronicles: Rutgers-Nebraska Football Prediction & Jahmal Banks Interview
Behind-the-scenes info and humor from the Huskers' leader in pass receptions, plus a breakdown of Nebraska's game Saturday against the unbeaten Scarlet Knights.
In this story:
Adam Carriker interviews Nebraska football's leader in pass receptions, Jahmal Banks, and he gives his preview and prediction for the Rutgers game, both in this same show. ... The MEGA SHOW is back! Adam believes it will be an ugly/close/lower-scoring game vs. Rutgers. Jahmal Banks shares behind-the-scenes info and humor! He also talks about how much he loves playing with Dylan Raiola, Dylan's leadership and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's game plan!
Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Does Nebraska’s Season Hinge on … Rutgers and Indiana?
MORE: Nebraska Has a Huge Kicking Game Problem
MORE: New Jersey Invades Nebraska But Will Go Home Sad
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Amy Williams: 'This League Unlike Anything We've Seen Before''
MORE: The Common Fan: Critical Stretch for Nebraska Starts with Rutgers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified