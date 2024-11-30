I-80 Club: Nebraska Blows 10-0 Lead, Loses To Iowa 13-10 To Move To 6-6
Hours after another heartbreaking loss, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson turn on the mics to break it all down.
In this story:
Hours after another heartbreaking loss, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson turn on the mics to break it all down. They discuss the performance by the defense and how they allowed Nebraska to stay in the game until the very end. They discuss the poor play of the offense and all the missed chances. Plus... the special teams. Oh, the special teams.
Did this change the vibes going into the offseason? All that and more.
