All Huskers

I-80 Club: Nebraska Blows 10-0 Lead, Loses To Iowa 13-10 To Move To 6-6

Hours after another heartbreaking loss, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson turn on the mics to break it all down.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Nebraska Blows 10-0 Lead; Loses To Iowa 13-10 To Move To 6-6 | Saturday Morning Coffee Show
Nebraska Blows 10-0 Lead; Loses To Iowa 13-10 To Move To 6-6 | Saturday Morning Coffee Show / I-80 Club
In this story:

Hours after another heartbreaking loss, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson turn on the mics to break it all down. They discuss the performance by the defense and how they allowed Nebraska to stay in the game until the very end. They discuss the poor play of the offense and all the missed chances. Plus... the special teams. Oh, the special teams.

Did this change the vibes going into the offseason? All that and more.

To hear more content like this, and get it ad free, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!

MORE: Kirk Ferentz on Victory Over Nebraska Football: 'Sometimes You Just Have to Find a Way to Win'

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. North Florida: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Huskers Had it, Then Hard Luck and Heartbreak and the Hawkeyes Have the Heroes

MORE: Stukenholtz: Nobody to Blame but Themselves

MORE: Nebraska Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football