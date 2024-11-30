How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. North Florida: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska men’s basketball team continued its stellar start to the new season right before Thanksgiving with a 96-79 blowout win over South Dakota Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wisconsin transfer guard Connor Essegian balled out with a career-high 29 points, including a 6–for-15 showing from beyond the arc. Essegian’s 29 points are the most by a player coming off the bench for Nebraska since 2004. Plus, Brice Williams added 21 with center Braxton Meah rounding out the double-figure scorers with 12 points and five rebounds.
The only negative coming out of the victory against the Coyotes are the injuries to Juwan Gary (poked in the eye) and big man Berke Büyüktuncel (hip), but neither injury is expected to keep them out for long, which is positive news as NU begins conference play in a week’s time.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers welcome in North Florida, a dangerous team that’s already knocked off a pair of Power Four opponents.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (5-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. North Florida (4-2, 0-0 ASUN)
- When: Sunday, December 1
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
- Time: 3 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
North Florida Scout
Head Coach: Matthew Driscoll | 15th Season | 237-249 (.488) UNF Record; 263-326 (.447) Career HC Record | 3x ASUN Coach of the Year (2020, 2016, 2015), 3x ASUN Regular Season Champs, 1x ASUN Tournament Champs, 2015 NCAA Tournament Appearance, 19 ASUN All-Conference honorees | Previous coaching stops at Baylor, Valparaiso, Clemson, Wyoming and LaRoche College.
‘23-’24 Record: 16-16 (9-7 ASUN, 5th) | 1x First Team All-ASUN, 1x ASUN All-Freshman Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: First meeting.
Fun Fact: North Florida is led by Seward, Nebraska native Nate Lliteras, who makes a return to his home state.
Key Returners: Ametri Moss, G, Sr. | Nate Lliteras, G, Sr. | Jaylen Smith, G, Soph. | Jasai Miles, G, Soph. | Oscar Berry, G, Sr.
Key Additions: Josh Harris, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Liam Murphy, F, Gr. (Columbia) | Kamrin Oriol, G, Jr. (The Master’s College) | Alex Vargo, G, R-Soph. (Garrett College) | Nestor Dyachok, F, Sr. (Southern Utah).
Key Departures: Chaz Lanier, G, Sr. (Tennessee) | Dorian James, G/F (Eligibility) | Jah Nze, G, Jr. (Mercer) | Jake van der Heijden, F (Eligibility).
Outlook: Despite a pedestrian preseason ranking of seventh in the Atlantic Sun conference, North Florida has exceeded expectations so far in non-conference play. The Ospreys (4-2) have already taken down two Power Four opponents, and will aim to make it three when it faces Nebraska on Sunday.
North Florida pulled off the program’s first-ever win over an SEC program with a 74-71 season-opening win over South Carolina, overcoming a five-point deficit in the final four minutes. Six days later North Florida earned its fourth ever win against a Power Five/Four opponent with a 105-93 victory against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. That also marked UNF’s first win over an ACC program and the first time since 2017 a team has scored over 100 points against the Yellow Jackets.
A major reason for those updates in the depth of scoring threats across the roster, despite losing last season’s leading scorer in Chaz Lanier (19.7 PPG) to Tennessee, Dorian James (10.1 PPG) to graduation, Jah Nze (8.3 PPG) to Mercer and Jake van der Heijden (6.8 PPG() also to graduation.
Six different Ospreys are averaging double-digits through six games so far in the young season, led by true freshman guard Josh Harris with 14.7 PPG and 6.8 rebounds per contest. On par with Harris is Seward, Nebraska native Nate Lliteras who’s averaging 14.5 PPG and 4.5 RPG as a senior.
Head coach Matthew Driscoll replenished the roster through the transfer portal and Liam Murphy has had the biggest impact so far with 13.7 points per game. The 6-foot-7 forward transferred from Columbia where her averaged 9.9 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game in 36 contests. Returning sophomore guards Jasai Miles (11.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG) and Jaylen Smith (11.3) have developed into scoring threats while Kamrin Oriol – a transfer from The Master’s College in California – is averaging 11 points per game.
This is a dangerous team from deep as the Ospreys are shooting 38.3% from three-point range with an 88.2 points per game average. One area to keep an eye out for is rebounding as UNF have corralled as many rebounds as they’ve allowed at 38.8 per game.
As long as Nebraska plays to its ability and has no Thanksgiving hangover, the Huskers should be fine in this one, but in no way can they sleepwalk, especially if Gary and Büyüktuncel are unable to go. Put me down for a Nebraska win, but don’t be shocked if North Florida makes this close.
