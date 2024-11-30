Kirk Ferentz on Victory Over Nebraska Football: 'Sometimes You Just Have to Find a Way to Win'
Kirk Ferentz was looking for the right words to describe the Hawkeyes' 13-10 walk-off victory over Nebraska football on Friday night. The Iowa football coach found them in his postgame comments in the form of a famous theoretical physicist.
"Just walking off the field, Albert Einstein quote kind of hit me about, 'Not everything that can be counted counts' and then, 'Not everything that counts can be counted.' I think that sometimes explains the way things going in sports," Ferentz said. "That's what's so interesting as much as you want to analyze it, slice it, dice it, cut it up, all that stuff. I know statistics are important, but sometimes you just have to find a way to win, and our team did that."
Iowa did find ways to win Friday, clinching the Heroes Trophy from the Cornhuskers for the second straight year. Ferentz opened by saying it was "a classic November Big Ten football game" between Nebraska and Iowa. He added that the Huskers are "a talented football team, and played really hard and played well."
Despite earning the victory, Ferentz did say that there was some doubt creeping in when Nebraska opened the game and led into halftime up 10-0.
"Down 10-0... I think our guys really dug in and made plays when it mattered. That's really what you have to do if you are going to be successful. Kept working, it starts there, and they believe in each other too. So big, big things," Ferentz said.
He added that penalties and turnovers turned the corner for the home-town Hawkeyes.
"Penalties, I think we had one tonight. They had four. It really wasn't that big of a factor, but the fact that we played clean was certainly important," Ferentz said. "Turnover-takeaway margin, for my whole time in coaching that's the most important stat there is, and we came out two-up on the count on that one, and that was obviously a huge thing."
Ferentz credited his veteran team for making the necessary plays when called upon, none more critical than Kaleb Johnson's 72-yard touchdown scamper to push the game into a 10-10 tie early in the fourth quarter.
"No better illustration there than the play Kaleb made to put us back in the ball game. You can't explain that play. It was just a phenomenal effort," Ferentz said. "A lot of good things to get him started. The guys outside did a good job blocking, but what an unbelievable -- just a fantastic individual effort. But, again, if you are going to win a game like that, somebody has to step up and do something. We've had those through history too."
The Iowa coach shared his confidence in kicker Drew Stevens as well, crediting the kicker with his ability to overcome an up-and-down season in 2023 to connect on a clutch 53-yard field goal as time expired.
"Just think about a year ago with Drew. Basically he got benched at the end of the Nebraska game last year. What a contrast to tonight, and we all had tremendous faith," Ferentz said. "Drew has done nothing but mature. He's worked hard. He's earned everything that he has gotten."
Ferentz also defended his stance on Stevens' first field goal, as Iowa had a chance inside Nebraska's five-yard line to try for a fourth and one. Instead, Iowa kicked a 20-yard field goal. The coach said it was a matter of playing the long game for the Hawkeyes.
"Sometimes you can't be a fan," Ferentz said. Like you just have to think about what's going on, how we're playing, and think big picture. I mean, I'll be brutally honest. I didn't have confidence we were going to make it on the fourth and one down in there. I do know this, if we didn't get points at that point, it could be problematic. I'm hoping something was going to happen later in the half."
Ferentz was also asked about the "disrespect" shown to Iowa football players prior to the game, including a now-viral video of the Cornhuskers refusing to shake hands with the Iowa football captains. The coach was not aware of the situation, but shared that he trusts his team to respond appropriately.
"I heard some stuff in the locker room, but I wasn't out there. So I didn't see it and really can't comment on it. There are certain pregame etiquette most people follow, but again, I didn't see it. Quite frankly, I'm not too worried about it," Ferentz said.
Before closing, Ferentz commented one last time on the statistical differences between the two teams in Saturday's game.
"The odds are against you, right? The odds are against you, but that's why you can't believe in that stuff. Football is still about finding a way to be successful some how some way. No matter what sport, but this is what we do," Ferentz said. "Stats are important, but you know, if it's stats versus coming out top, there's not even a close -- one is way out in front of the other in terms of first and second. Those stats, nobody remembers them in December anyway. It's about finding a way to be successful, and our guys have done a good job of that."
Iowa improved to 8-4 on the year, and Ferentz is now one win away from tying Woody Hayes in career victories as an active Big Ten Conference coach. Nebraska fell to 6-6 as both teams await their bowl bids for the postseason.
Listen to Kirk Ferentz's full postgame comments below.
