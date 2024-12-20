I-80 Club Plus One: Ryan Day On The Hot Seat, An All-North Natty, And More With Doug Lesmerises
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell welcome Doug Lesmerises of Kings of the North back onto the podcast to discuss year two of Nebraska football under Matt Rhule and where things go heading into 2025. Then, they do a deep dive into the CFP from a variety of angles, including, the pressure on Ryan Day and Ohio State, Notre Dame hosting Indiana, James Franklin and a must-win game for Penn State, and the north vs. south flavor of the CFP.
After Doug, Josh, and Jack look at the CFP and go round-by-round with their picks. Why do they agree so much?! They finish the pod by talking some more about the Ohio State job, which coach they'd want if they were hiring a coach, and more!
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: http://www.patreon.com/i80club
Check out Doug's podcast covering northern CFB: https://www.youtube.com/@KOTNCFB
MORE: Penn State Reverse Sweeps Nebraska Volleyball in National Semifinals
MORE: Nebraska Offensive Lineman Xander Ruggeroli Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: California Transfer Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Troy Dannen: Arrowhead Stadium Game is a 'Win-Win-Win-Win' For Nebraska Football
MORE: Dylan Raiola and the Future of Nebraska Football: Bowl Return Signals New Era
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.