I-80 Club Plus One: Ryan Day On The Hot Seat, An All-North Natty, And More With Doug Lesmerises

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell welcome Doug Lesmerises of Kings of the North back onto the podcast to discuss year two of Nebraska football under Matt Rhule and where things go heading into 2025.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell welcome Doug Lesmerises of Kings of the North back onto the podcast to discuss year two of Nebraska football under Matt Rhule and where things go heading into 2025. Then, they do a deep dive into the CFP from a variety of angles, including, the pressure on Ryan Day and Ohio State, Notre Dame hosting Indiana, James Franklin and a must-win game for Penn State, and the north vs. south flavor of the CFP. 

After Doug, Josh, and Jack look at the CFP and go round-by-round with their picks. Why do they agree so much?! They finish the pod by talking some more about the Ohio State job, which coach they'd want if they were hiring a coach, and more! 

Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

