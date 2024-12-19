California Transfer Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter Commits to Nebraska
The Huskers dip into the portal for a wideout.
In this story:
Nebraska football has picked up another transfer portal commitment, this time at the wide receiver position.
Former California wideout Nyziah Hunter has committed to the Huskers. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining
Hunter redshirted in 2023. This fall, he caught a pass in all 12 games for Cal, notching at least three receptions in nine contests. He finished the year with 40 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns.
A four-star prospect out of high school, the California native picked the Golden Bears over Oregon State, Boise State, Washington and more.
MORE: Troy Dannen: Arrowhead Stadium Game is a 'Win-Win-Win-Win' For Nebraska Football
MORE: Dylan Raiola and the Future of Nebraska Football: Bowl Return Signals New Era
MORE: Dave Feit’s Historical College Football Playoffs: Tom Osborne’s 1990s Nebraska Teams
MORE: Mississippi State Transfer Defensive Lineman Gabe Moore Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Back DeShon Singleton Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified