All Huskers

California Transfer Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers dip into the portal for a wideout.

Kaleb Henry

Cal wide receiver Nyziah Hunter catches a pass for a touchdown against Auburn on Sept. 7, 2024.
Cal wide receiver Nyziah Hunter catches a pass for a touchdown against Auburn on Sept. 7, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Nebraska football has picked up another transfer portal commitment, this time at the wide receiver position.

Former California wideout Nyziah Hunter has committed to the Huskers. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining

California Golden Bears wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) gestures after catching a pass against the Stanford Cardinal.
Cal wide receiver Nyziah Hunter gestures after catching a pass against Stanford on Nov. 23, 2024. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Hunter redshirted in 2023. This fall, he caught a pass in all 12 games for Cal, notching at least three receptions in nine contests. He finished the year with 40 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

A four-star prospect out of high school, the California native picked the Golden Bears over Oregon State, Boise State, Washington and more.

MORE: Troy Dannen: Arrowhead Stadium Game is a 'Win-Win-Win-Win' For Nebraska Football

MORE: Dylan Raiola and the Future of Nebraska Football: Bowl Return Signals New Era

MORE: Dave Feit’s Historical College Football Playoffs: Tom Osborne’s 1990s Nebraska Teams

MORE: Mississippi State Transfer Defensive Lineman Gabe Moore Commits to Nebraska

MORE: Nebraska Defensive Back DeShon Singleton Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football