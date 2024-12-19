All Huskers

Nebraska Offensive Lineman Xander Ruggeroli Enters Transfer Portal

The true freshman saw one game of action and will have four years of eligibility at his next stop.

A true freshman for Nebraska is hitting the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Xander Ruggeroli is entering the portal. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Ruggeroli appeared in one game as a true freshman, getting some snaps against UTEP.

After helping Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas to three consecutive state titles and a No. 1 national ranking his senior year, Ruggeroli was a three-star prospect. A year ago, he was among the top 40 offensive tackles in his class and the No. 3 recruit in Nevada.

