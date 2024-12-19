Troy Dannen: Arrowhead Stadium Game is a 'Win-Win-Win-Win' For Nebraska Football
Troy Dannen was surprised the opportunity was even presented for Nebraska to play at Arrowhead Stadium. Regardless, the Nebraska athletic director claims it is an all-around victory for the program and its fans.
"All of a sudden, Arrowhead came and said 'We're interested in this game.' For us, Arrowhead is Memorial Stadium South," Dannen said during his monthly appearance on the Huskers Radio Network "Sports Nightly" program Wednesday. "It's fairly lucrative for us."
It was announced last week that Nebraska football would have the opportunity to play at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 28 for its non-conference matchup with Cincinnati. The game was originally slated to be played in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the contest was shifted to Kansas City.
The matchup was originally a battle slated to kickoff in 2020, but the COVID-shortened season broke any non-conference slates across the country. The 2025 contest is designated as a Cincinnati home contest, but Nebraska will still receive plenty of perks outside of the rabid fanbase just a few hours away.
"You don't normally play a home-and-home and get money, but 25 percent of the gross gate comes to Nebraska. It could be a million-dollar day for us on top of a game, that with seven home games, can be an eighth for our fans," Dannen said.
Dannen added that there would be other benefits outside of just dollars and cents that benefit Nebraska football with the relocation of the 2025 season opener.
"We're trying to recruit the Kansas City metropolitan area fairly heavily. So having that presence there, it's a win-win-win-win all the way around for us," Dannen said.
Dannen also discussed Nebraska football's upcoming bowl game, adding that the bowl appearance "hopefully feels anti-climatic at some point" in referencing the celebration of the Huskers first bowl bid since 2016. The Big Red clinched a postseason berth against Wisconsin back in November, with fans storming the field following a 44-25 victory at Memorial Stadium.
The Husker AD added that he had thought Nebraska may have been better suited for a warmer bowl game location had several games in the final week of the regular season flipped, including Nebraska's 13-10 loss at Iowa and Michigan's 13-10 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State. Dannen stated he felt Nebraska "had a chance to be in Nashville" in the Music City Bowl had the Wolverines not pulled off the upset against the Buckeyes.
Dannen continued, saying that the Huskers are still excited for the trip to New York City to face Boston College in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl located in New York City at Yankees Stadium. Dannen followed by adding the bowl preparation can become a springboard into the 2025 season.
"In a lot of ways, this is game one of 2025. Even though it is a reward for what you did in 2024, it is game one of 2025 and more so today than it's ever been," Dannen said. "Because of the stuff in December with all the movement and everything else - try to start looking like you're going to look next year. Probably more important than ever that you play in these games."
Dannen opened his show by talking about the Nebraska volleyball program, stating he is "proud" and that fans should "celebrate when you can" despite the Huskers making another Final Four in back-to-back seasons. He also commented on the Bob Devaney Sports Center atmosphere during Sunday's NCAA Tournament Regional Final against Wisconsin, adding the home court advantage proved to be "very loud."
Dannen continued in saying that the televised broadcast of the Nebraska/Wisconsin match "compared to putting Notre Dame football on ABC" for the 2 PM start time on Sunday. While the athletic director did not confirm the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln to start the 2025 season, he did confirm a Pinnacle Bank Arena volleyball match for 2025
Hear Dannen's full show appearance from Wednesday, including more commentary on football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, and NIL initiatives happening at Nebraska:
