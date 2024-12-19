Dylan Raiola and the Future of Nebraska Football: Bowl Return Signals New Era
For the first time since 2016, Nebraska football is back in the postseason.
The Cornhuskers’ matchup with Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium marks a significant milestone in the program’s resurgence under head coach Matt Rhule. After years of struggles, Nebraska’s return to bowl season represents a new beginning for the storied program, one rooted in youthful talent and a fresh offensive philosophy.
Much of the Huskers' success came thanks to the emergence of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who stepped into a challenging role with poise. Despite the ups and downs of his first season, Raiola’s progress offers hope for the future.
Head coach Matt Rhule emphasized the importance of Raiola’s development and the continuity it brings to the program.
“When Dylan came in last year, he was earning his ability to speak, he was in a quarterback competition,” Rhule said. “I think now, obviously, Dylan is the quarterback, and he can take that and run with it to a whole other level.”
The matchup with Boston College provides an opportunity for Nebraska to measure itself against a team with a similar profile. The Eagles finished the season at 7-5 and feature a balanced attack under head coach Bill O'Brien. For Nebraska, the bowl game isn’t just about the present—it’s about building momentum for what’s to come.
Dana Holgorsen, Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator, has been instrumental in shaping Raiola’s conclusion to his first season and will be a key figure in his continued growth.
“Dylan is really assimilating into what Dana’s vision is," Rhule said. "Having an offseason – here’s my vision: obviously, this month is highly important, but the receivers in January through August, getting on the same page, and Dylan leading that. That’s critical.”
This season’s progress was a testament to the staff’s belief in developing young players and trusting the process. Rhule compared Raiola’s journey to other great quarterbacks, noting the importance of offseason preparation and continuity.
“I had Joe Brady with me in Carolina, and he would talk about the jump that Joe Burrow made, getting in there with those guys and starting day one of the offseason, throwing and catching. I think that continuity will be really important.”
For Nebraska fans, the Pinstripe Bowl is more than just a postseason game—it’s a celebration of a program on the rise. A win would give the Cornhuskers their first bowl win since 2015 and a springboard into what promises to be an exciting 2025 campaign.
The game also highlights the significance of postseason football in developing a program. Extra practices allow younger players to gain valuable experience, while the unique setting of Yankee Stadium adds a memorable chapter to Nebraska’s storied history.
With Raiola under center and Holgorsen guiding the offense, the Cornhuskers are poised to make the most of this opportunity—and take the next step toward returning to college football’s elite.
“You’re only a good head coach when you have great quarterback play,” Rhule said. “There’s no one in the college football playoff that isn’t playing well at quarterback. You have to have a guy back there that you trust, and I trust Dylan.”
