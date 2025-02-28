All Huskers

I-80 Club: What Does Upcoming Revenue Sharing Mean for Nebraska?

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell dig into the changes coming and the effects that will be had on Nebraska football.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

It is a ridiculous start to the podcast in all the best ways as Jack Mitchell lets Josh Peterson and the listeners in on an update to his computer setup that leads to many laughs, memes, and jokes. Jack then tries to post a link for another podcast he's doing but makes a mistake. More laughter is had.

When they finally get on track, they talk some hoops before diving into the meat of the episode:

  • The changes coming to CFB and its effect on the sport and Nebraska football.
  • What is going on with revenue sharing?
  • What does it mean for NIL?
  • What does it mean for Nebraska?

They unpack it all.

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community.

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football.

