I-80 Club: What Does Upcoming Revenue Sharing Mean for Nebraska?
It is a ridiculous start to the podcast in all the best ways as Jack Mitchell lets Josh Peterson and the listeners in on an update to his computer setup that leads to many laughs, memes, and jokes. Jack then tries to post a link for another podcast he's doing but makes a mistake. More laughter is had.
When they finally get on track, they talk some hoops before diving into the meat of the episode:
- The changes coming to CFB and its effect on the sport and Nebraska football.
- What is going on with revenue sharing?
- What does it mean for NIL?
- What does it mean for Nebraska?
They unpack it all.
To get access to episodes like this, bonus episodes, or so much more, consider becoming a patron today: patreon.com/i80club.
Interested in more content like this that is volleyball specific from Jeff Sheldon and Lincoln Arneal? Consider joining with the new Volleyball State tier for just $5 a month. Perks are below.
More from Nebraska On SI
- Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend
- Big Ten Announces 2025 Volleyball Matchups; Nebraska Not Hosting Wisconsin
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the Frisco College Baseball Classic: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown
- HuskerMax Today: Latest Bracketology, Baseball in Frisco, and the Changing Landscape for College Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.