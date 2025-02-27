How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the Frisco College Baseball Classic: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Despite a solid start to the season at the MLB Desert Invitational – including a win over No. 16 Vanderbilt – the Nebraska baseball team followed with a disappointing weekend at Louisiana, losing two of the three games against the Ragin’ Cajuns. It dropped the Huskers out of the rankings and ignited some fiery comments from head coach Will Bolt who needed to see more from his offense.
It was a promising start to the weekend for NU as staff ace Mason McConnaughey bounced back from a rough first start with six innings allowing only one run on four hits with six strikeouts in what would turn out to be a 6-1 series-opening win for Nebraska.
Forced to schedule a doubleheader on Saturday due to impending weather, the Husker offense turned cold scoring a combined three runs in across two games – 4-1 and 10-2. It would be premature to panic for being so early in the season, but the offense has to show signs of life heading into another weekend tournament that’s stacked with quality teams.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska heads to Texas to play in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (3-4, 0-0 B1G) vs. Sam Houston (2-6, 0-0 C-USA)
- When: Friday, February 28, 2025
- Where: Riders Field, Frisco, Texas
- Time: 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: D1Baseball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (3-4, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 2 LSU (8-1, 0-0 SEC)
- When: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Where: Riders Field, Frisco, Texas
- Time: 4 p.m. CST
- Watch: D1Baseball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates
Game 3
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Mason McConnaughey, RHP, Jr. (1-1, 6.52 ERA, 9.2 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 15 SO, 3 BB) | Sam Houston: Ryan Peterson, RHP, Soph. (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 10.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 10 SO, 5 BB)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 10.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 11 SO, 4 BB) | LSU: Anthony Eyanson, RHP, Jr. (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 11.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 13 SO, 2 BB)
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 7.0 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB) | Kansas State: Lincoln Sheffield, LHP, Jr. (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 15 H, 4 ER, 14 SO, 1 BB).
Series Histories
Sam Houston
- Sam Houston leads 9-2.
- The two teams last played in a four-game series in Huntsville in 2022 when Sam Houston took three of the four games. The Bearkats have won six of the last seven games against Nebraska.
No. 2 LSU
- LSU leads 1-0.
- The only meeting between the two schools came in the final game of the Houston Baseball Classic on March 8, 2015 with LSU winning 4-2.
Kansas State
- Nebraska leads 173-117.
- Despite Nebraska in the Big Ten, both teams typically play every season. In the lone matchup last season on May 1, Jackson Brockett threw a nine-inning no-hitter striking out 12 batters while walking two.
Opponent Scout
Sam Houston
Last Season: 34-24 (13-11 C-USA); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Jay Sirianni (143-112, 6th Season at SHU)
All-Conference Returners: Jace Martinez, INF, Soph. | Ryan Peterson, RHP, Soph.
Key Transfers: Chris Benavidez, OF, R-Jr. (Amarillo College) | Addison Smith, INF, Soph. (Oklahoma State) | Ty Marthiljohni, C, Jr. (Temple College) | Grant Nottlemann, C, Soph. (Barton County CC) | Garrett Baumann, RHP, Jr. (Temple College) | Zak Johnson, RHP, Jr. (Temple College) | Ethan Coronel, RHP, Soph. (HCU) | Danny Valadez, RHP, Jr. (Tyler JC).
No. 2 LSU
Last Season: 43-23 (13-17 SEC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Regional
Head Coach: Jay Johnson (145-63, 4th Season at LSU)
All-Conference Returners: Steven Milam, INF, Soph. | Ashton Larson, OF, Soph.
Key Transfers: Luis Hernandez, C, Sr. (Indiana State) | Daniel Dickinson, INF, Jr. (Utah Valley) | Chris Stanfield, OF, Jr. (Auburn) | Anthony Eyanson, RHP, Jr. (UC San Diego) | Conner Ware, LHP, Jr. (Pearl River CC).
Kansas State
Last Season: 35-26 (15-15 Big 12); Eliminated in Charlottesville Super Regional
Head Coach: Pete Hughes (172-146, 7th Season at KSU)
All-Conference Returners: Blake Dean, RHP, Soph. | Nick English, C/OF, Soph.
Key Transfers: Dee Kennedy, INF, Soph. (Texas) | Seth Dardar, INF, Gr. (Columbia) | Maximus Martin, INF, Jr. (Georgia State) | Bear Madliak, C, R-Jr. (Jacksonville State) | Shintaro Inque, INF, Jr. (Western Nebraska CC) | Michael Quevedo, LHP, Sr. (Nicholls State) | Lincoln Sheffield, LHP, Jr. (Hinds CC) | Tazwell Butler, RHP, R-Jr. (Walters State CC).
