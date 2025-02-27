All Huskers

How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the Frisco College Baseball Classic: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Huskers head down to Texas to take part in another loaded early-season event.

Geoff Exstrom

Nebraska pitcher Mason McConnaughey
Nebraska pitcher Mason McConnaughey / Nebraska Athletics

Despite a solid start to the season at the MLB Desert Invitational – including a win over No. 16 Vanderbilt – the Nebraska baseball team followed with a disappointing weekend at Louisiana, losing two of the three games against the Ragin’ Cajuns. It dropped the Huskers out of the rankings and ignited some fiery comments from head coach Will Bolt who needed to see more from his offense. 

It was a promising start to the weekend for NU as staff ace Mason McConnaughey bounced back from a rough first start with six innings allowing only one run on four hits with six strikeouts in what would turn out to be a 6-1 series-opening win for Nebraska. 

Forced to schedule a doubleheader on Saturday due to impending weather, the Husker offense turned cold scoring a combined three runs in across two games – 4-1 and 10-2. It would be premature to panic for being so early in the season, but the offense has to show signs of life heading into another weekend tournament that’s stacked with quality teams.  

Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska heads to Texas to play in the Frisco College Baseball Classic. 

How to Follow Along 

Game 1

  • Matchup: Nebraska (3-4, 0-0 B1G) vs. Sam Houston (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) 
  • When: Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Where: Riders Field, Frisco, Texas
  • Time: 6 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: D1Baseball
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

  • Matchup: Nebraska (3-4, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 2 LSU (8-1, 0-0 SEC) 
  • When: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Where: Riders Field, Frisco, Texas 
  • Time: 4 p.m. CST
  • Watch: D1Baseball
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates

Game 3

Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana.
Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana on Feb. 22, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: Mason McConnaughey, RHP, Jr. (1-1, 6.52 ERA, 9.2 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 15 SO, 3 BB) | Sam Houston: Ryan Peterson, RHP, Soph. (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 10.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 10 SO, 5 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 10.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 11 SO, 4 BB) | LSU: Anthony Eyanson, RHP, Jr. (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 11.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 13 SO, 2 BB) 

Sunday

Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 7.0 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB) | Kansas State: Lincoln Sheffield, LHP, Jr. (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 15 H, 4 ER, 14 SO, 1 BB). 

Nebraska pitcher Ty Horn throws a pitch against Vanderbilt in the MLB Desert Invitational.
Nebraska pitcher Ty Horn throws a pitch against Vanderbilt in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 15, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Series Histories

Sam Houston

  • Sam Houston leads 9-2.
  • The two teams last played in a four-game series in Huntsville in 2022 when Sam Houston took three of the four games. The Bearkats have won six of the last seven games against Nebraska. 

No. 2 LSU

  • LSU leads 1-0.  
  • The only meeting between the two schools came in the final game of the Houston Baseball Classic on March 8, 2015 with LSU winning 4-2. 

Kansas State

  • Nebraska leads 173-117. 
  • Despite Nebraska in the Big Ten, both teams typically play every season. In the lone matchup last season on May 1, Jackson Brockett threw a nine-inning no-hitter striking out 12 batters while walking two. 
Nebraska outfield Gabe Swansen swings at a pitch against Vanderbilt in the MLB Desert Invitational.
Nebraska outfield Gabe Swansen swings at a pitch against Vanderbilt in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 15, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Opponent Scout

Sam Houston

Last Season: 34-24 (13-11 C-USA); Did not qualify for the postseason. 

Head Coach: Jay Sirianni (143-112, 6th Season at SHU)

All-Conference Returners: Jace Martinez, INF, Soph. | Ryan Peterson, RHP, Soph. 

Key Transfers: Chris Benavidez, OF, R-Jr. (Amarillo College) | Addison Smith, INF, Soph. (Oklahoma State) | Ty Marthiljohni, C, Jr. (Temple College) | Grant Nottlemann, C, Soph. (Barton County CC) | Garrett Baumann, RHP, Jr. (Temple College) | Zak Johnson, RHP, Jr. (Temple College) | Ethan Coronel, RHP, Soph. (HCU) | Danny Valadez, RHP, Jr. (Tyler JC). 

No. 2 LSU

Last Season: 43-23 (13-17 SEC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Regional

Head Coach: Jay Johnson (145-63, 4th Season at LSU) 

All-Conference Returners: Steven Milam, INF, Soph. | Ashton Larson, OF, Soph.  

Key Transfers: Luis Hernandez, C, Sr. (Indiana State) | Daniel Dickinson, INF, Jr. (Utah Valley) | Chris Stanfield, OF, Jr. (Auburn) | Anthony Eyanson, RHP, Jr. (UC San Diego) | Conner Ware, LHP, Jr. (Pearl River CC). 

Kansas State

Last Season: 35-26 (15-15 Big 12); Eliminated in Charlottesville Super Regional

Head Coach: Pete Hughes (172-146, 7th Season at KSU)

All-Conference Returners: Blake Dean, RHP, Soph. | Nick English, C/OF, Soph.

Key Transfers: Dee Kennedy, INF, Soph. (Texas) | Seth Dardar, INF, Gr. (Columbia) | Maximus Martin, INF, Jr. (Georgia State) | Bear Madliak, C, R-Jr. (Jacksonville State) | Shintaro Inque, INF, Jr. (Western Nebraska CC) | Michael Quevedo, LHP, Sr. (Nicholls State) | Lincoln Sheffield, LHP, Jr. (Hinds CC) | Tazwell Butler, RHP, R-Jr. (Walters State CC).

