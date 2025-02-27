Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Michigan State's Miracle
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown.
The conference is still very tight at the top, and teams are jockeying for position everywhere. The team at the top of the standings just barely survived by the skin of their teeth and the rest of the league keeps getting more interesting. Which teams will go dancing? Which ones will be left out?
Here are the results from Monday-Wednesday in the Big Ten.
Big Ten Basketball Monday Results:
No. 15 Michigan 49, Nebraska 46
Michigan gutted out an ugly 49-46 win over Nebraska in a game defined by stifling defense and brutal shooting performances. The Wolverines shot just 30% from the field, their worst mark of the season, while Nebraska was even colder at 26%.
Despite the offensive struggles, Brice Williams carried the Huskers with 26 points, but he got little help from his teammates, who combined for just 20. Michigan relied on timely plays from Tre Donaldson, whose clutch free throws with four seconds left sealed the victory.
It was the lowest-scoring win for Michigan in 17 years and a rare Big Ten game where neither team reached 50 points, highlighting just how much both squads labored offensively. This could also be a very costly loss for Nebraska's NCAA Tournament hopes, as a win may have punched their ticket.
Big Ten Basketball Tuesday Results:
No. 11 Wisconsin 88, Washington 62
Wisconsin rebounded in dominant fashion with an 88-62 rout of Washington, shaking off the sting of its recent collapse against Oregon. John Blackwell led the charge with an outstanding 24-point, 10-rebound performance, setting the tone early with 19 first-half points.
The Badgers were locked in offensively, closing the first half strong before pulling away with a blistering start to the second. Washington, struggling through a rough stretch, had no answers and suffered its third straight loss.
Northwestern 75, Minnesota 63
Northwestern rode a huge second half from Nick Martinelli to secure a 75-63 win over Minnesota, marking its second straight victory. Martinelli was unstoppable after halftime, helping the Wildcats break open what had been a competitive game. Minnesota hung around early, but a Northwestern run midway through the second half put the game out of reach.
Dawson Garcia did his best to keep the Gophers in it with 26 points and nine rebounds, but he lacked enough support as only one other teammate reached double figures. Northwestern’s hot start and Martinelli’s dominant scoring proved to be too much, as the Wildcats controlled the game down the stretch.
Illinois 81, Iowa 61
Illinois bounced back in a big way, shaking off a rough stretch of losses with a dominant 81-61 win over Iowa. Tomislav Ivisic set the tone early, pouring in 15 of his 22 points in the first half as the Illini never trailed. After suffering three straight blowout defeats, including an embarrassing loss to Duke, Illinois looked sharp and controlled the game from start to finish.
Kylan Boswell and Will Riley added 15 points each, helping Illinois build an early double-digit lead and extend it comfortably in the second half. The Hawkeyes never truly threatened as Illinois finally put together a much-needed complete performance.
Big Ten Basketball Wednesday Results:
No. 8 Michigan State 58, No. 16 Maryland 55
Tre Holloman delivered an unforgettable moment for Michigan State, drilling a buzzer-beater from beyond midcourt to lift the Spartans to a thrilling 58-55 win over Maryland. After a costly turnover allowed the Terrapins to tie the game in the final minute, Holloman redeemed himself in spectacular fashion, launching a deep heave just before time expired to send the Spartans into celebration.
It was a grind-it-out battle, with both teams struggling to shoot, but Jase Richardson’s 15 points helped Michigan State maintain an edge for most of the night. Maryland, led by Rodney Rice’s 20 points, fought back from a seven-point deficit late, but Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s missed three in the final seconds set the stage for Holloman’s heroics.
The win gave Michigan State a half-game lead atop the Big Ten and a moment to remember in a tightly contested season.
Indiana 83, Penn State 78
Indiana pulled out a hard-fought 83-78 victory over Penn State, fueled by a dominant performance from Oumar Ballo, who recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Myles Rice stepped up in the second half, scoring 11 of his 13 points.
Penn State had opportunities late but couldn’t capitalize, with Zach Hicks missing a potential game-tying three in the final seconds. Indiana struggled at the free-throw line, making just 15 of 25 attempts, but its efficiency from deep (10-of-15) helped secure the win in a game where both teams battled to the end.
Ohio State 87, USC 82
Ohio State snapped its three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 87-82 victory over USC, holding off a furious second-half rally. The Buckeyes built a commanding halftime lead behind strong performances from Micah Parrish and Bruce Thornton, who each scored 20 points. However, USC stormed back, eventually tying the game at 80 on a Rashaun Agee jumper with just over a minute left.
Devin Royal responded with a clutch three-point play, spinning into the lane for a tough finish and converting the free throw to give Ohio State the lead for good. Wesley Yates III led USC with 27 points, but the Trojans couldn’t complete the comeback as Ohio State made enough plays down the stretch to secure the much-needed win.
