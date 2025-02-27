Big Ten Announces 2025 Volleyball Matchups; Nebraska Not Hosting Wisconsin
For the first time since 2018, Nebraska will not host Wisconsin for a volleyball match.
Not in the regular season, at least. The Big Ten Conference announced its schedule rotation for the 2025 season Thursday.
Note: There was not a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska has three opponents that it will play both at home and on the road - Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State. According to the release, "Double-play opponents were determined with consideration for competitive balance, geography and rivalries."
The Huskers and Nittany Lions met twice last season, once in State College and again in the national semifinals in Louisville, with both matches going to Penn State. Nebraska swept Michigan State in East Lansing before topping Michigan in Lincoln 3-1.
As for single-play opponents, the Huskers will host Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington and Oregon. Nebraska will travel to Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.
Each Big Ten school in the Central and Eastern time zone will make a single trip to the Pacific time zone during the season.
Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions. Just last month, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.
The season will begin with a pair of matches in the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln against Pittsburgh and Stanford.
Nebraska's 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Matchups
Double-Play (Home and Away)
Michigan
Michigan State
Penn State
Home Only
Illinois
Iowa
Ohio State
Maryland
Northwestern
Washington
Oregon
Away Only
Indiana
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Purdue
Rutgers
UCLA
USC
The full list of matchups from the Big Ten Conference is below.
ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
INDIANA
Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington,
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue
IOWA
Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin
MARYLAND
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers
MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home/Away: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska
MINNESOTA
Home: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington
Home/Away: Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington, Oregon
Away: Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa
OHIO STATE
Home: Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers
OREGON
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: UCLA, USC, Washington
PENN STATE
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State
PURDUE
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota
RUTGERS
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State
UCLA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Nebraska
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Oregon, USC, Washington
USC
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, Washington
WASHINGTON
Home: Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, USC
WISCONSIN
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota
