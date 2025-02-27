All Huskers

Big Ten Announces 2025 Volleyball Matchups; Nebraska Not Hosting Wisconsin

The Huskers learned their opponents for the 2025 season on Thursday, with double-play opponents featuring Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State.

Kaleb Henry

The Bob Devaney Sports Center has been sold out for every Nebraska volleyball match since the Huskers moved to the building in 2013.
For the first time since 2018, Nebraska will not host Wisconsin for a volleyball match.

Not in the regular season, at least. The Big Ten Conference announced its schedule rotation for the 2025 season Thursday.

Note: There was not a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska has three opponents that it will play both at home and on the road - Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State. According to the release, "Double-play opponents were determined with consideration for competitive balance, geography and rivalries."

Penn State's Camryn Hannah (8) slams home the match point in the fourth set of a Big Ten volleyball match against Nebraska.
The Huskers and Nittany Lions met twice last season, once in State College and again in the national semifinals in Louisville, with both matches going to Penn State. Nebraska swept Michigan State in East Lansing before topping Michigan in Lincoln 3-1.

As for single-play opponents, the Huskers will host Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington and Oregon. Nebraska will travel to Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.

Each Big Ten school in the Central and Eastern time zone will make a single trip to the Pacific time zone during the season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized.
Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions. Just last month, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.

The season will begin with a pair of matches in the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln against Pittsburgh and Stanford.

Nebraska's 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Matchups


Double-Play (Home and Away)

Michigan
Michigan State
Penn State

Home Only

Illinois
Iowa
Ohio State
Maryland
Northwestern
Washington
Oregon

Away Only

Indiana
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Purdue
Rutgers
UCLA
USC

The full list of matchups from the Big Ten Conference is below.

ILLINOIS 
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington 
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC 
Home/Away: Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin 

INDIANA 
Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington,  
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin 
Home/Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue 

IOWA 
Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC  
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Washington 
Home/Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin 

MARYLAND 
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin  
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, UCLA, USC 
Home/Away: Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers 

MICHIGAN 
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC 
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington, Wisconsin  
Home/Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State 

MICHIGAN STATE 
Home: Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC 
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home/Away: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska 

MINNESOTA 
Home: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA, USC 
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington 
Home/Away: Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin 

NEBRASKA 
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington, Oregon 
Away: Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC 
Home/Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State  

NORTHWESTERN 
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin  
Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC 
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa 

OHIO STATE 
Home: Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, UCLA, USC 
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington 
Home/Away: Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers 

OREGON 
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin 
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers 
Home/Away: UCLA, USC, Washington 

PENN STATE 
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin 
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, Washington 
Home/Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State 

PURDUE 
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington 
Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin 
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota 

RUTGERS 
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington 
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin 
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State  

UCLA 
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Nebraska 
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin 
Home/Away: Oregon, USC, Washington 

USC 
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers 
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin 
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, Washington 

WASHINGTON 
Home: Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State 
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers  
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, USC 

WISCONSIN 
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC 
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington 
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota 

