Shorthanded, Second-Ranked Nebraska Sweeps Illinois in First Big Ten Road Match
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team came away with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 sweep over Illinois Thursday night at Huff Hall in Champaign. The Huskers' (13-1, 3-0) win in its first Big Ten road match of the season came despite missing one of its biggest stars.
Sophomore middle blocker Andi Jackson was ruled out prior to the match because of injury as revealed on the Huskers Radio Network. Jackson has exploded in her second season in Lincoln, hitting .475 on the season out of 200 swings which is fifth in the country. She's also averaging 2.66 kills per set while being second on the team with 48 total blocks behind only Rebekah Allick.
But that's why Nebraska coach John Cook dipped into the transfer portal for depth. The addition of San Diego graduate transfer Leyla Blackwell came up big against the Illini as she recorded six kills and hit .385 in her first sixth appearance of the season.
Minnesota transfer and 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair started in front of Lindsey Krause. She formed a fearsome trio with Merritt Beason and Harper Murray in Huff Hall. She totaled eight kills on a ..207 clip. Beason led offensively with 10 kills on a .421 hitting percentage with seven blocks. Murray added nine kills on a .348 clip with 11 digs for a double-double.
Allick dominated at the net with a match-high nine blocks while chipping in four kills. Libero Lexi Rodriguez led the team with 14 digs while setter Bergen Reilly dished out 30 assists and eight digs.
It took some time to adjust for the Huskers' new lineup as the Illini (8-5, 0-3) shot out to a 5-1 lead to begin the match. A balanced attack eventually swarmed Illinois as a 12-3 run put the Huskers ahead 12-7 before pulling away.
Set two was back-and-forth between the squads. Trailing 21-19 to the Illini, four consecutive points gave NU a 23-21 lead. Illinois setter Brooke Mosher earned a kill, but Landfair tallied a point before a Kennedi Orr service ace locked up the set.
Illinois held a 10-8 lead in the third, but overcame the deficit and kept an arm’s reach over the Illini to come away as Nebraska earned its 11th-straight win and ninth sweep of the season.
Illinois was led by All-Big Ten performer Raina Terry who recorded a match-high 13 kills while Averie Hernandez added 11 tallies.
The Huskers return home on Sunday to host Iowa at 2 p.m. CDT. The match will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media.
