Nebraska Cornerback Tommi Hill Working Toward a Return to Action Saturday Against Rutgers

Matt Rhule met with reporters Thursday for the final time before the Huskers' game this weekend against the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska is preparing for scorching-hot afternoon weather in Lincoln.

HuskerMax Practice Report, Oct. 3, 2024
Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill expects to be back in action Saturday when the Huskers face unbeaten Rutgers in Lincoln.

That was one of the updates Thursday from head coach Matt Rhule in his final session with the media before Saturday's 3 p.m. CDT game in Memorial Stadium. Hill sat out last week's game at Purdue after injuring a foot during the first half against Illinois.

Rhule discussed the field goal unit's struggles, the Huskers' need to reduce penalties and how they're preparing for the mid-90s temperatures that are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.

In the coverage links below, asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.

Published |Modified
