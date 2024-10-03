Nebraska Cornerback Tommi Hill Working Toward a Return to Action Saturday Against Rutgers
Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill expects to be back in action Saturday when the Huskers face unbeaten Rutgers in Lincoln.
That was one of the updates Thursday from head coach Matt Rhule in his final session with the media before Saturday's 3 p.m. CDT game in Memorial Stadium. Hill sat out last week's game at Purdue after injuring a foot during the first half against Illinois.
Rhule discussed the field goal unit's struggles, the Huskers' need to reduce penalties and how they're preparing for the mid-90s temperatures that are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.
In the coverage links below, asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to see the latest additions.
Coverage
- Husker247 | Rundown from Rhule: Bringing down penalties will be key against a Rutgers team low on flags
- Husker247 | Rhule updates kicking progress heading into Rutgers weekend
- Nebraska Athletics | Oct. 3 report
- Omaha World-Herald* | Matt Rhule's message to Nebraska specialists goes beyond surviving tough times
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Sideline change paying off as Nebraska prepares for unseasonable heat
From the other side
- Rutgers Rant | Will Scarlet Knights make history (again) in Lincoln? (video)
- The Knight Report | Looking at Rutgers and Nebraska projected starters as recruits
- Scarlet Nation | ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy gives props to Rutgers football
More info
- Depth charts: NEB | RUT
- Gameday flip sheet
- Stats matchup
- Rutgers game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
- 2024 NU media guide
MORE: Thomas Fidone: Second Half of Purdue Game Proved Nebraska Football Can Be ‘Dominant’
MORE: Pinnacle Bank Arena Showcases New Court Design for Nebraska Basketball
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 5
MORE: Jeremy Pernell's Mailbag: A Husker Football Assistant Who Should Be on Notice & More
MORE: I-80 Club: ESPN's Max Olson on Nebraska's 4-1 Start, The Rutgers Matchup, and The First Month of College Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.