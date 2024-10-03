Nebrasketball Focused on Next Step for Program, Winning First NCAA Tournament Game
Nebraska basketball is coming off of a successful 2023-24 season.
The Huskers went 23-11 and placed third in the Big Ten standings. They earned an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost to Texas A&M 98-83.
It was a season that included a few great moments, including an upset over top-ranked Purdue that led to a court-storming for the ages. The Huskers also beat No. 6 Wisconsin in overtime for another victory over a top-10 team.
Despite that success, the Huskers were unable to accomplish a goal that has alluded the basketball program for its entire existence. Nebraska is the only major conference program to never win a game in the NCAA Tournament. This year's team wants to change that.
Joining head coach Fred Hoiberg at Big Ten Media Day on Thursday, Husker seniors Juwan Gary and Brice Williams discussed what it would mean to them to finally get the win that the fan base has wanted forever. The trio spoke on the Big Ten Network during "B1G Live: Men’s Basketball Media Day Special".
“I can't even imagine what it would be like for the city,” Williams said. ”What it would be like for the team, just me coach, and the players. But I mean, why wouldn't we want to give that to the fan base? Be the first team, be cemeted in history at Nebraska. Then again, it would just be fun…Juwan (Gary) is the only one who's experienced a win in the NCAA tournament. I want my win in the NCAA tournament, and I wanna make a run in the NCAA tournament. So that's our goal.”
Gary took it a step further when he talked about the history that his team has a chance to make. He won an NCAA tournament game when he played for Alabama. He started talking about the team's legacy if it can accomplish what Nebraska has never done before.
”I feel like we win that one game in the tournament and we are going to get a statue built of us,” Gary said jokingly. ”So, just seeing that statue of us out there hopefully one week or one year however you like. Just winning that first game in the tournament is going to shock the world.”
The Huskers were voted in a tie for the 12th-best record in the Big Ten for this season when the media predicted the conference standings in its yearly poll. The Huskers did not receive any votes to win the conference, unsurprisingly.
Coach Hoiberg talked about what it will take for his team to accomplish what they want to. He knows it will not be easy, but he believes he has the foundations of a team that can accomplish a lot.
“Yeah, consistency is a big thing we talk about, that's a big word,” Hoiberg said. ”Every day these guys come in and I never have to worry about competitiveness. That's a great thing to have. If you have a competitive group that steps on the floor every day and works, you're going to have a chance. You're ahead of the game in that respect. The biggest thing that we have to be is consistent.”
