I-80 Club: Why Are We Not Having More Fun?
Nebraska football is 5-1! So why doesn't it feel like it amongst the fan base? That was the question Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson set out to ask on Tuesday night's podcast. They found a variety of reasons for it: - The way the offense has looked. - Lack of playmakers. - The reliance on Dylan Raiola. And more. Plus, why Jack doesn't buy into Indiana, a preview of this weekend's games, and more!
Watch the full episode above.
