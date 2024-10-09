David Max gives his Rutgers game Tuesday Takeaways
The Game
The defense stepped up big and held undefeated Rutgers to a single touchdown. The Huskers won the turnover battle two to one. Time of Possession was a small three minute advantage. Drives over 50 yards was also a two to one advantage so Nebraska was three for three in my key categories. The fourth quarter stop on fourth down after giving up the interception to the two yard line was the play of the game. Another interesting stat is Nebraska has not given up a score after a turnover this season.
Here is the game recap with all the stats.
The Experience
Getting into the game: Gate 1 still has only two gates open and the usual long line. I went over to Gate 2 where there were multiple lines open and got in a lot sooner. The moral of the story is avoid Gate 1.
Cashless Concessions: A lot better. People seem to get the hang of it and the transactions were processed a lot quicker. There was also an uptick in vendors walking the stadium. I did hear a story about running out of food over halftime again.
Stadium WiFi: This time it was hit and miss. Part of the time my cell coverage was SOS and part of time I had two bars (mostly at halftime) so there appears to be some improvement there. Was able to make a call outside of the stadium after the game which I could not do at the Colorado game.
Tunnel Walk: Will Compton did not disappoint as usual and newly inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame Ndamukong Suh lead the team out of the tunnel.
Milestones
This game was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Pat Clare who was the Orthopedic team physician for years who passed away last week. I interviewed with Dr. Clare in the late 80s and again in the 90s to be a Physician Assistant in his practice. Neither interview resulted in getting hired due to different reasons. He was one of a kind and had the respect of his patients and peers.
This game was the first Husker game for the great nephew of my fishing buddy Steve Gribble. His name is Carter and he was brought to the game by Steve's sister Jan and her husband Rick who are Carter's grandparents and live in Florida. He was into the game and did his part yelling on the fourth down stop after the interception in the fourth quarter.
After the game we got our picture taken by the tree dedicated to my parents. The picture was taken by the father of Rutgers tight end Logan Blake. Nice guy. The tree is close to where the opposing team buses are parked so we get to interact with player families.
Next up is Indiana which is also an alma mater of mine where I graduated in 1975 with a Masters in Athletic Training. One of my classmates, Dave Grossman, is going to be honored at halftime for his years of service to Bloomington High Schools as a trainer. Another opportunity to knock off an undefeated Big Ten team and get back into the Top 25.
MORE: Huskers Up Four Spots in Latest Conference Rankings from The College Huddle
MORE: Nebraska Football's Defense is Helping Dylan Raiola Win While He Develops
MORE: Nebraska Football Offers Another 2027 4-Star Quarterback
MORE: Pro Football Focus Names Two Nebraska Football Defenders to Big Ten Team of the Week
MORE: The Common Fans: Indiana Game Massively Important for Huskers at Season’s Midpoint
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.