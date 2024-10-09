Jordy Bahl Makes Comeback From ACL Injury in Nebraska Softball Scrimmage
For five innings, all was right at Bowlin Stadium again as Nebraska softball kicked off their fall season with the first of four Scarlet and Cream scrimmages on Wednesday afternoon.
Jordy Bahl, wearing a knee brace, stepped into the circle and dominated.
The appearance from Bahl in the circle is monumental as it has been less than a year since she tore her ACL in the Huskers' first game last season against Washington in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
In fact, it has only been 250 days since the injury.
The scrimmage ended in a 9-9 tie with the two teams combining for 21 hits.
Bahl started the game for the Cream and went five innings allowing six hits, two runs and one earned run. She struck out five and walked none. She threw a total of 57 pitches with 43 of them as strikes.
The two runs that scored came off the bat of sophomore Emmerson Cope who launched a two-run bomb off the Huskers' ace in the fifth inning.
Bahl also played first base and batted second. She was 1-for-4 at the plate with a single, a walk, a stolen base, and three runs scored.
While the players were interchangeable, some played for both teams, there were a few standout performances.
Olivia DiNardo, Kacie Hoffmann, and Malia Thoms each had multi-hit efforts with two each for the Cream.
Bella Bacon and Emmerson Cope provided the power for the Scarlet. Cope was 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs. Bacon was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Ava Kuszak and Lauren Camenzind each contributed with two hits.
The next scrimmage is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.