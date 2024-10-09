Nebraska Basketball Unveils Television Schedule, Start Times
The Nebraska men's basketball team will follow-up their stellar 2023-24 campaign with several national and regional television broadcasts this season.
The Huskers announced their television schedule and start times for their upcoming season on Wednesday, as the Big Red will have three national appearances on FOX this winter. All 31 regular-season games for Nebraska basketball - including its exhibition matchup - will be available for national audiences on television or through a streaming service.
Nebraska's national appearances begin with their Big Ten home opener against Indiana on Dec. 13, as well as home contests with UCLA on Jan. 4 and Iowa on March 9. The Huskers will also compete on FS1 for their in-state rivalry at Creighton on Nov. 22, and Big Ten contests at Rutgers on Jan. 16, Illinois on Jan. 30, and Michigan on Feb. 24.
The Huskers will make two appearances on streaming services, as the Big Red will play on Peacock at Iowa on Jan. 7 and at Ohio State March 7. Nebraska will also have four contests on B1G+, including their first three regular season games and the exhibition contests at Grand Valley State.
The Big Ten Network will become Nebraska fans regular programming, as the network will feature 15 Husker games. The first appearance for the Big Red will be on BTN on Nov. 17 against Saint Mary's in Sioux Falls. Non-conference matchups against South Dakota on Nov. 27, North Florida on Dec. 1, and Southern on Dec. 30 will also be carried on the conference's network.
Nebraska will also compete on BTN in conference play at Michigan State on Dec. 7, with 12 other conference contests continuing the Husker coverage. All games that are on FOX, FS1, and BTN can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app.
As a non-Big Ten television partner, Nebraska's contests in Hawai'i will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Dec. 22 and 23.
Nebraska also released their start times for each of their contests this season, with exception to the tournament times for their Hawai'i contests in late December. The Huskers will play 15 contests with a tip-off time beginning at 7 p.m. or later, including a 9:30 p.m. start time at Washington on Feb. 5. Nebraska has six afternoon tip-offs, beginning with the exhibition contest against Grand Valley State.
The Big Red will have six games that tip-off at noon or earlier, including their trip to the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 17 at 12 p.m.
The Huskers host their free Red-White scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ahead of the season.
