I-80 Club: Why Nebraska Explains College Football Discourse in 2024
Josh Peterson and Connor Happer explain the last week in college football and break down why understanding Nebraska football is the key to understanding how people discuss CFB.
In this story:
Also in the episode:
- Takeaways expected from Nebraska's bowl game vs. Boston College.
- Searching for the 2025 Indiana Hoosiers.
- And more!
