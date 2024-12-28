Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl
The day has finally arrived to Nebraska football to play in a bowl game again, and the Big Ten Conference has released the team's availability report.
For the Huskers, 14 players are listed as out: wide receiver Demetrius Bell, kicker Tristan Alvano, fullback Barret Liebentritt, defensive back Evan Taylor, defensive back Roger Gradney, defensive back Thomas D'Onofrio, offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, defensive lineman David Borchers, offensive lineman Tyler Knaak, wide receiver Cooper Hausmann, tight end Mac Markway, defensive lineman Sua Lefotu, and defensive lineman Conor Conneally. No Huskers are listed as questionable.
Nebraska is also without opt-out Micah Mazzccua (offensive line) and a number of players who hit the transfer portal.
The ACC does not require injury reports, but Boston College will be without opt-outs defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, both first-team All-ACC selections this fall. The Eagles are also without running back Alex Broome, cornerback Amari Jackson and linebacker Owen McGowan, who all suffered season-ending injuries at various points this fall.
Nebraska and Boston College are slated for an 11 a.m. CST kick on ABC.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
