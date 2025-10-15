'I'm on a Winning Football Team, What Else Would I Want?': Dane Key Talks Game-Winning Touchdown Grab and More
After catching the game-winning touchdown in Nebraska’s 34-31 win over Maryland, senior wideout Dane Key met with the media Tuesday to reflect on the play, his growing chemistry with Dylan Raiola, and how his focus has shifted toward doing the little things that win games. For Key, who transferred from Kentucky to Lincoln this offseason, the adjustment hasn’t been about stats; it’s been about winning.
Now, as the team captain helps lead Nebraska into a Friday night matchup with Minnesota, with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility, here’s everything he had to say ahead of the game.
Key credited repetition and preparation for Nebraska’s late-game success, saying moments like Saturday’s touchdown at Maryland are built “on days like Tuesday and Wednesday.” The throw, though short, was anything but simple, the product of hours of practice, timing, and trust between the sophomore quarterback and his veteran receiver. “We didn’t know it would come in such a big moment,” Key said, “but our training took over.”
That chemistry didn’t happen by accident. The 6-foot-3 receiver spent much of the offseason building a rapport with Raiola, even moving into his quarterback’s apartment before fall camp. Key said the connection they’ve developed, both on and off the field, played a crucial role in helping Nebraska finish against Maryland.
And while his production has been quieter than some expected heading into the year, Key says he isn’t concerned with stats. Instead, he’s focused on impact, whether it comes through a highlight play or not.
Through six games, Key hasn’t led Nebraska in targets or yards, but his impact has stretched far beyond the stat sheet. “I’m putting good stuff on tape,” he said. “As long as that helps this team win, that’s all that matters.” Rather than worrying about his numbers, the senior captain has leaned on leadership and maturity, traits that have earned him respect within the locker room and ultimately a chance at the NFL.
While his volume may not jump off the page, his efficiency does. With 20 catches for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Key has proven to be Raiola’s most reliable red-zone option and one of the players the offense turns to when it’s time to put points on the board. Still, he made it clear his priority remains the team’s success.
“I’m on a winning football team, what else would I want?” he said, perfectly summing up his approach. That one line captures Key’s value: consistency, effort, and leadership in a wide receiver room full of emerging talent.
For Key, who’s preparing for his first college football Friday night game, the moment will feel like “Friday Night Lights all over again.” But beyond the nostalgia, he’s focused on growth, both personally and for the team.
“Big Ten teams aren’t going to beat themselves,” he said. “You’ve got to go out there and earn everything.” It’s the kind of perspective you only get from experience, and Key’s veteran poise continues to stand out on a roster filled with young talent. As Nebraska heads to Minneapolis with a chance to reach 6-1, his leadership and calm presence could be exactly what the Huskers need.
Heading into another road test, Nebraska will look to keep its momentum rolling, and if Key has anything to say about it, that momentum will include securing bowl eligibility by mid-October. The play he made to win last weekend’s game might just be the beginning of a larger role, and as the competition stiffens, expect him to be called upon again when it matters most.
From his comments, it’s clear Key embraces those moments, using each one as a step toward his ultimate goal in reaching the NFL, and performances like last weekend's are helping him get there. For now, his focus remains on Friday night, but his trajectory continues to point toward something much bigger.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.